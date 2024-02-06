A motorist crashed into Andy's Frozen Custard recently, making it the latest in a long line of vehicle-vs.-building collisions to be reported on by the Southeast Missourian.

Of all the examples, there are no reports of fatalities but several people have been injured in these crashes. The cause of the building collisions ranged from hitting the vehicle's accelerator instead of the brake, to distracted or drunk driving, to medical issues or the result of another collision. Interestingly, the recent Andy's incident is not the only collision involving an eatery that sells frozen custard. The list is not necessarily exhaustive, but among the local examples (dates are the date of publication, not necessarily the date of the collision):

Nov. 13, 1939

Two drivers and a person inside a building escaped injury when a collision of two motorcars crashed into the Woods Building on Frederick Street at Independence Street in Cape Girardeau. The building housed the Tom Summerlin beer establishment.

Oct. 31, 1948

A car crashed into the front of the Jackson Public Library building on Halloween.

Dec. 1, 1958

This car glanced into the Thompson establishment on Highway 61 just south of the Broadway junction, doing considerable damage. The driver was Earl Crites Jr., 34, of Cape Girardeau who was going south. He said a car in front of him started to the left when Crites was about to pass and there was a minor collision. The Crites car then went eastward and nosed into the building. Southeast Missourian archive

A 1957 Ford Fairlane 500 driven by Earl Crites Jr., 34, of Cape Girardeau crashed into Thompson's Drive-in. Crites said a minor collision with the car in front of him sent him toward the building.

March 25, 1965

Almost $4,000 damage was done to two cars and a building at the northwest corner of Broadway and Frederick Street; the force of the collision drove one of the cars into the building, which was owned by William C. Hartung and Mrs. Clara Huebel.

This is the truck which Friday crashed through the side brick wall of the Crescent Cleaners on Sprigg after its brakes failed. The driver maneuvered it through the Sprigg-William intersection, across a service station lot and between two rows of parked used cars, seen here, before hitting the building. Southeast Missourian archive

Jan. 18, 1968

A flagpole, traffic signal and illuminated sign stood where this darker car sits following an accident at Police Headquarters. However, a succession of traffic crashes have left very little of any of them. Police reported a passenger and the driver of the darker car suffered injuries. Southeast Missourian archive

A crash knocked out a flag pole, traffic signal and illuminated sign at the police department.

March 8, 1992

A Cape Girardeau Police Department vehicle collided with Clark Wheel Alignment Co., 430 Independence St., after Sgt. Bradley E. Moore tried to avoid a turning vehicle when he swerved into the building. Lt. Bob Ross said Moore, tried to avoid the car and "when he hit the curb, the car jumped up, and he just went right on into the building." Moore told a reporter he was only "banged up a little bit" from the collision. Moore was responding to a wreck that involved a vehicle that struck a utility pole and a Union Electric Building at Morgan Oak and Middle.

March 15, 1992

Four people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in which one of the cars crashed through the front of an insurance company office. The collision occurred at Missouri and Main streets when a northbound vehicle on Missouri Street, driven by Anna C. Barks, 49, of Jackson pulled away from a stop sign and into the path of an eastbound car on West Main Street driven by Sharon Botello, 36, of Jackson. As a result of the collision, Barks lost control of her vehicle, which crashed through the front of the Farmers Insurance Group office at 200 W. Main. The collision tore out the front door, broke a plate glass window and plowed through a counter and two desks. Three people inside the office, including two employees, were injured, as was Barks.

March 5, 1993

The Marquette Hotel, scene of an arson a day earlier, took another beating when a car crashed into a corner of the hotel. Police located the car's owner, William Hannah, about 15 minutes later. He was on foot about three blocks north of the scene. The late-model silver Ford Festiva was left on the sidewalk at the corner of Broadway and Fountain. Hannah, 21, told police that a man he met at the Playdium bar earlier that evening was driving the car. Hannah said he had never met the man before Thursday night and only knew that the man's name was Bob. No damage to the building was visible.

March 16, 1994

A car driven by Pat Edwards of Thebes, Illinois, crashed into a vacant building at Park and William streets. The building was owned by Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese. Police said the vehicle, which was traveling east on William Street, turned to avoid another car that was about to go into a car wash. It continued north across William and struck the building. Edwards was not injured.

Oct. 27, 1994

A pickup driven by Hubert Whitworth, 64, of Cape Girardeau crashed into A Step at a Time Preschool at 1003 Perry Ave. Had Kim Hagler not been cooking, she would have been in her office doing paperwork when Whitworth crashed through the wall. "I was on my way from the kitchen back to the office," Hagler said. "He crashed through the window and then drove off down the street. He looked dazed." No children were injured; most were downstairs napping. The front of the preschool building sustained significant damage. Support posts and the front overhang were leaning to one side. Whitworth was taken into custody and charged with leaving the scene of an accident. Whitworth told police he passed out before hitting the preschool and the tree.

July 18, 1996

A car driven by an elderly Cape Girardeau woman swerved from the road at high speed and crashed into the building housing SEMO Video, a video rental store, and Image Plus, a hair salon, at 1031 Broadway. The car, which was totaled, knocked the pole into the building, smashing bricks loose. The car was driven by Genevieve Angle, after describing the sensation that her brakes failed. Genevieve and her husband, Jessee, were taken on stretchers to the emergency room but were released that day.

Feb. 4, 1998

Paul Bollinger crashed his car through the front window of Jones Drug Store in Jackson when his foot slipped off the brake and onto the accelerator. The car jumped the curb and plowed into the left side of the then-127-year-old building.

April 1, 1999

Emergency personnel worked to free people trapped in debris after a car driven by Ruby W. Connor, 86, of Cape Girardeau crashed through the front door of the Corner Pub at Independence and Frederick streets. Two patrons of the bar were trapped briefly but were not injured. Connor had a minor injury. Cape Girardeau police said Connor was traveling westbound on Independence when her vehicle was struck by a northbound vehicle driven by David W. Erlbacher, 59, of Cape Girardeau.

June 27, 2004

A vehicle driven by a Jackson woman, who police declined to identify at the time, crashed into the garage doors of a brick duplex at 539 and 543 Broadridge Drive in Jackson.