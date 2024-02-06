9 deaths attributed to virus; cases jump

Thursday's reported death toll from COVID-19 was the largest one-day total for the region since the start of the pandemic. One virus-related death was reported Friday, though not every county in the region updated their information
Eight deaths -- six in Scott County and two in Stoddard County, Missouri -- were reported Thursday.
The Scott County deaths pushed the county's total number of virus-related deaths to 33. County officials also reported 43 new cases of the virus Thursday and 45 new cases Friday, pushing the county's total number of cases to 1,796, while 1,351 county residents have recovered from the disease associated with coronavirus. As of Friday, the county had 412 active virus cases.
In Stoddard County, the two deaths marked the 25th and 26th virus-related fatalities. The county noted 26 new virus cases Thursday and 24 Friday (1,254 total cases, 1,039 recoveries). As of Friday, there were 189 active virus cases in the county.
A day after posting its one-day record number of new cases -- 102 on Wednesday -- Cape Girardeau County reported 74 new cases Thursday but then blew past its daily record with 130 new cases Friday.
Officials with the county's Public Health Center also reported the county's 54th virus-related death.
The county's total number of cases as of Friday was 3,516, while 2,929 county residents have recovered from the virus. As of Friday, the county had 533 active cases, up 69 from Thursday.
Cases in long-term care facilities totaled 294, with 225 recoveries, 29 active cases and 40 deaths.
Southeast Missouri State University reported 20 new cases Friday for a total case count of 435 (390 students and 45 employees). Active cases decreased by 12 to 65, and on-campus quarantine/isolation rose by two to 19.
Elsewhere in Missouri, Perry County reported its largest one-day increase in new cases Thursday -- 45 -- on top of an additional 17 cases Wednesday (1,088 total cases, 947 recoveries, nine deaths). Officials also noted the largest number of active cases during the pandemic -- 132.
No new information was available from Bollinger County (735 total cases, 562 recoveries, eight deaths).
Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported 13 new cases Thursday and 17 Friday -- 17 in Union County (845 total cases, 545 recoveries, 21 deaths, 276 active cases) and 13 in Alexander County (164 total cases, 89 recoveries, one death, 74 active cases).