9 deaths attributed to virus; cases jump

Thursday's reported death toll from COVID-19 was the largest one-day total for the region since the start of the pandemic. One virus-related death was reported Friday, though not every county in the region updated their information

Eight deaths -- six in Scott County and two in Stoddard County, Missouri -- were reported Thursday.

The Scott County deaths pushed the county's total number of virus-related deaths to 33. County officials also reported 43 new cases of the virus Thursday and 45 new cases Friday, pushing the county's total number of cases to 1,796, while 1,351 county residents have recovered from the disease associated with coronavirus. As of Friday, the county had 412 active virus cases.

In Stoddard County, the two deaths marked the 25th and 26th virus-related fatalities. The county noted 26 new virus cases Thursday and 24 Friday (1,254 total cases, 1,039 recoveries). As of Friday, there were 189 active virus cases in the county.

A day after posting its one-day record number of new cases -- 102 on Wednesday -- Cape Girardeau County reported 74 new cases Thursday but then blew past its daily record with 130 new cases Friday.

Officials with the county's Public Health Center also reported the county's 54th virus-related death.