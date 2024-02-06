9/11 never far away from Jackson Fire Rescue

JACKSON -- Officially, the Fire Department of New York City's response time to the attacks on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, was two minutes.

A battalion chief happened to see the first jet fly into the towers and was quickly on the scene, calling for help before he got to what would become Ground Zero.

Capt Sam Herndon and Capt. Ryan Davie of Jackson Fire Rescue vividly recall that Tuesday morning.

Herndon, "fresh out of high school," was working at a construction site when someone alerted the workers to the attacks.

A radio was their only available communication for a few hours. Herndon said he remembers long lines at gas stations but didn't grasp the weight of the attacks until later in the day when he could see images from New York, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.

Davie was working at a sales call center at the time.

"At that call center, when people were there, the phones were constantly ringing. I specifically remember there was no phone ringing whatsoever. For an hour and a half, two hours, there were no phone calls," he said. "There was a lot of uneasiness for the rest of the day. Nobody knew what was going to happen."

343 fallen

During the course of events that day, 343 FDNY firefighters would die trying to save others. The courage they displayed running into the chaos thousands were fleeing reached even to Southeast Missouri.

"It had a huge impact on the fire service -- watching the folks from New York and the fire departments from the surrounding areas come in to help those guys during the attacks. It made a huge impact on the fire service nationwide," according to Capt. Sam Herndon of Jackson Fire Rescue. "It was the largest rescue effort in U.S. history."

Capt. Ryan Davie agreed about the notion of service above self.