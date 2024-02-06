8 tons of e-waste collected in Jackson

More than eight tons of old electronics, broken appliances and other materials were discarded last weekend as part of Jackson’s 13th annual “e-cycling day.”

“This was an opportunity for citizens and businesses to dispose of obsolete or unusable electronic items, small and large appliances and other metal objects,” said Rodney Bollinger, Jackson’s director of administrative services.

Bollinger described the collection, held Saturday at the Jackson Recycling Center, as “another big success, with participants from all over Cape Girardeau County delivering e-waste, appliances and other non-degradable items, which totaled over 16,271 pounds.”

More than two dozen pallets of old televisions and miscellaneous electronics were collected including video games, radios, power cords, appliances, computers and various audio/visual equipment.

Other items brought to the recycling center, Bollinger said, included lawn mowers, weed eaters, chain saws, tools, bicycles, air conditioners, barbecue grills, water heaters, ranges, refrigerators, washers, dryers, dishwashers, microwave ovens, fax machines, printers, scanners, cameras, VCRs and DVD players, music equipment, typewriters, humidifiers, batteries, fans and vacuum cleaners.

“All of this material was diverted from landfills and will be recycled, which is great for the environment and saves taxpayer money,” Bollinger said.