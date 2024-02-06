69th annual rodeo to kick off Wednesday in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. -- The 69th Annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo officially kicks off Wednesday but there are plenty of events before and during to celebrate the annual event.
On Saturday (Aug. 7) morning, the annual rodeo parade begins at 10 a.m. Starting at the Sikeston Kindergarten Center, the parade will go west on Salcedo Road, then south down North Kingshighway to the Downtown Sikeston Depot Museum.
There, the Cowboy Up! Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sikeston Depot Museum parking area and Legion Park. There will be free stage coach rides courtesy of the Sikeston Depot Museum and Cultural Center, a petting zoo from Lazy L. Safari, music in the park and three food vendors.
Then Monday and Tuesday, slack will be held at the rodeo grounds beginning at 6 p.m. Those contestants not slotted to compete in the nightly performances, can take part in slack to compete in their events. Slack is free to attend and is also held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday.
Beginning Wednesday through Aug. 14, the rodeo will begin at 7 p.m. with HARDY to perform Wednesday night. On Thursday, Matt Stell will perform, while Dustin Lynch will entertain Friday. FloRida will close the rodeo Aug. 14.
There will be bullfighting Thursday and Friday night, while Sikeston Community Night will be Thursday as well. Aug. 14 will be Suicide Prevention Night.
The Junior Jaycee tent will be back in full force this year as kids can get a ticket and stop by for face painting, temporary tattoos, games and more. Children 2 and younger get in free.
Also back this year is the In the Dirt Band. Those attending the rodeo can purchase a ticket and be in the dirt for the music performances.
A Behind the Chute tour will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the rodeo grounds where attendees can see what goes on behind the scenes at the rodeo.
The rodeo has a $6 million economic impact, with 70 jobs supported by the rodeo. The Jaycees donated $650,000 to local charities, nonprofits and community projects between 2013-2018.
