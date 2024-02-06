69th annual rodeo to kick off Wednesday in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. -- The 69th Annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo officially kicks off Wednesday but there are plenty of events before and during to celebrate the annual event.

On Saturday (Aug. 7) morning, the annual rodeo parade begins at 10 a.m. Starting at the Sikeston Kindergarten Center, the parade will go west on Salcedo Road, then south down North Kingshighway to the Downtown Sikeston Depot Museum.

There, the Cowboy Up! Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sikeston Depot Museum parking area and Legion Park. There will be free stage coach rides courtesy of the Sikeston Depot Museum and Cultural Center, a petting zoo from Lazy L. Safari, music in the park and three food vendors.

Then Monday and Tuesday, slack will be held at the rodeo grounds beginning at 6 p.m. Those contestants not slotted to compete in the nightly performances, can take part in slack to compete in their events. Slack is free to attend and is also held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday.

Beginning Wednesday through Aug. 14, the rodeo will begin at 7 p.m. with HARDY to perform Wednesday night. On Thursday, Matt Stell will perform, while Dustin Lynch will entertain Friday. FloRida will close the rodeo Aug. 14.