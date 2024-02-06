67th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo kicks off Wednesday

Then gates open at 5:30 p.m. for the rodeo with events beginning at 7 p.m. Bullfighters Only will take place again, along with bareback riding, bull riding and saddle bronc riding. The night will conclude with a Jake Owen performance.

Saturday

At 10 a.m., the Jaycees will offer Behind the Chute tours. The free event will be at the Rodeo Grounds and give attendees a chance to go behind the scenes and see where professional stock handlers make all the action and excitement possible. Gates will open for the rodeo at 5:30 p.m., with events starting at 7 p.m. Saturday night is Domestic Violence Awareness Night, and the Jaycees are encouraging the community to come out and support House of Refuge. Midland will then close out the rodeo with a performance following the events.

Tickets for Wednesday and Thursday night are $25 for bleacher seats and $35 for box seats; Friday and Saturday, tickets will be $30 for bleacher seats and $40 for box seats.

There also will be the All-Inclusive Chute Club. Chute Club members enjoy exclusive access to an air-conditioned shelter boasting all-you-can eat food, Pepsi products, mixed drinks and Anheuser-Busch products. The rodeo will be live-streamed in the shelter, and each pass comes with a complimentary In the Dirt Band for that night. Passes are $75 per night Wednesday and Thursday and $100 per night Friday and Saturday.

An In the Dirt Band may be purchased to get into the “pit” area of the concert so attendees will be able to enjoy the concert up close instead of from the bleacher seats.

Tickets are $10 for Morgan Wallen; $15 for Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye and Aaron Tippin; and $20 for both Jake Owen and Midland.

Concerts usually start shortly after the rodeo ends, usually around 9:30 or 10 p.m., but can be later depending on how long it takes to prepare the grounds and set up the stage.