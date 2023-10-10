All sections
NewsOctober 10, 2023

6 Jackson residents injured in separate weekend accidents

A Jackson girl suffered what state Highway Patrol said were serious injuries Saturday, Oct. 7, after the 2008 Volkswagen Jetta she was driving ran off Route Y 1 mile west of Jackson, struck a mailbox and overturned. The 16-year-old, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the 9:40 p.m. incident, was transported to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. The vehicle was a total loss, Highway Patrol reported...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian file

A Jackson girl suffered what state Highway Patrol said were serious injuries Saturday, Oct. 7, after the 2008 Volkswagen Jetta she was driving ran off Route Y 1 mile west of Jackson, struck a mailbox and overturned.

The 16-year-old, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the 9:40 p.m. incident, was transported to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. The vehicle was a total loss, Highway Patrol reported.

Earlier Saturday, a two-vehicle crash on Route K at Gordonville injured five people.

Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Chevrolet Trax sport utility vehicle driven by 72-year-old James R. Alpers of Jackson turned into the path of a 2016 Honda Odyssey at 3:57 p.m.

Alpers was seriously hurt and transported to Saint Francis. A passenger, 73-year-old Sharon K. Alpers, also was hospitalized with moderate injuries. Neither was wearing a safety device. A 6-year-old seat-belted girl in Alpers' car had minor injuries.

Occupants of the Odyssey, a 42-year-old Jackson woman and a 6-year-old girl, suffered injuries described as minor. Both were wearing seat belts, Highway Patrol reported. All were taken to Saint Francis for treatment. Both vehicles in the wreck were totaled.

Local News
