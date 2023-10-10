6 Jackson residents injured in separate weekend accidents

A Jackson girl suffered what state Highway Patrol said were serious injuries Saturday, Oct. 7, after the 2008 Volkswagen Jetta she was driving ran off Route Y 1 mile west of Jackson, struck a mailbox and overturned.

The 16-year-old, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the 9:40 p.m. incident, was transported to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. The vehicle was a total loss, Highway Patrol reported.

Earlier Saturday, a two-vehicle crash on Route K at Gordonville injured five people.