6 Jackson residents injured in separate weekend accidents

A Jackson girl suffered what state Highway Patrol said were serious injuries Saturday, Oct. 7, after the 2008 Volkswagen Jetta she was driving ran off Route Y 1 mile west of Jackson, struck a mailbox and overturned.
The 16-year-old, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the 9:40 p.m. incident, was transported to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. The vehicle was a total loss, Highway Patrol reported.
Earlier Saturday, a two-vehicle crash on Route K at Gordonville injured five people.
Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Chevrolet Trax sport utility vehicle driven by 72-year-old James R. Alpers of Jackson turned into the path of a 2016 Honda Odyssey at 3:57 p.m.
Alpers was seriously hurt and transported to Saint Francis. A passenger, 73-year-old Sharon K. Alpers, also was hospitalized with moderate injuries. Neither was wearing a safety device. A 6-year-old seat-belted girl in Alpers' car had minor injuries.
Occupants of the Odyssey, a 42-year-old Jackson woman and a 6-year-old girl, suffered injuries described as minor. Both were wearing seat belts, Highway Patrol reported. All were taken to Saint Francis for treatment. Both vehicles in the wreck were totaled.