5 tips for saying 'I do' in virus era

If that special day happens to arrive in the middle of a pandemic, consider:

Be prepared

Apply for your marriage license at least three days in advance of when you need to use it. Make an appointment to pick up your marriage license, as the Cape Girardeau County Recorder of Deeds office is not open during normal hours. But don't pick up your license too soon. Once you obtain a marriage license in Missouri, you have 30 days to use it before it expires. For questions, contact the recorder's office at (573) 243-8123, or visit capecounty.us/Recorder/marriagefaq.aspx.

Stay organized

Don't forget your license at home on your wedding day. A legal marriage is not official without the license, and a religious wedding service has no force of law without the license. In fact, you should probably designate one or two people to keep track of the following items: your marriage license, your rings, your vows -- and in some cases -- your bride or groom!