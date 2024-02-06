5 tips for saying 'I do' in virus era

If that special day happens to arrive in the middle of a pandemic, consider:
Apply for your marriage license at least three days in advance of when you need to use it. Make an appointment to pick up your marriage license, as the Cape Girardeau County Recorder of Deeds office is not open during normal hours. But don't pick up your license too soon. Once you obtain a marriage license in Missouri, you have 30 days to use it before it expires. For questions, contact the recorder's office at (573) 243-8123, or visit capecounty.us/Recorder/marriagefaq.aspx.
Don't forget your license at home on your wedding day. A legal marriage is not official without the license, and a religious wedding service has no force of law without the license. In fact, you should probably designate one or two people to keep track of the following items: your marriage license, your rings, your vows -- and in some cases -- your bride or groom!
What is important about your wedding day? If it's having all your invited guests present, consider pushing back your wedding date and waiting out the pandemic. If it's simply marrying the person of your dreams, consider going ahead with an intimate ceremony and reschedule your reception. If it's the wedding cake, then go ahead and have it!
If you need to reschedule your reception or ceremony, check in with your vendors about their availability before selecting another date. Many vendors are booked out for several months, if not longer, and are being forced to reschedule their events, too. If you can't make a new date work with your vendors, rescheduling your event for a Friday or Sunday or scheduling around your vendors' availability may help you put on the event of your dreams without waiting for their calendars to clear up.
This is not business as usual, and most vendors and venues understand that plans are fluctuating right now. If you aren't sure about your vendor's COVID-19 policy, don't be afraid to call them and find out. It's a good idea to have a back-up plan for all aspects of your wedding, but when things don't go as planned, don't fret: those are the things you'll remember the most.
