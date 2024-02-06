All sections
NewsNovember 2, 2022

4 sex offenders in Cape Girardeau County found not compliant with Halloween guidelines

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office found four out of the 83 registered sex offenders in the county required to comply with the special Halloween guidelines not compliant. Not all registered sex offenders are required to follow the guidelines. A 2010 Missouri Supreme Court ruling stated the guidelines only apply to sex offenders convicted after 2008 — the year when the state law was passed...

Nathan English

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office found four out of the 83 registered sex offenders in the county required to comply with the special Halloween guidelines not compliant.

Not all registered sex offenders are required to follow the guidelines. A 2010 Missouri Supreme Court ruling stated the guidelines only apply to sex offenders convicted after 2008 — the year when the state law was passed.

The Sheriff's Office announced via Facebook post Tuesday, Nov. 1, that those four have had or will have reports sent to the prosecutor for review.

"Your Sheriff's Office remains committed to providing safety to those we serve to the best of our ability," the post said.

Sgt. Cody Windbigler, public information officer for the Sheriff's Office, said in an email that names have not been released because the Sheriff's Office is still waiting on some reports.

Under Missouri law, registered sex offenders must be compliant with the following rules on Halloween:

  • Avoid all Halloween-related contact with children.
  • Remain inside their residence between 5 and 10:30 p.m. (unless their is just cause to leave).
  • Post a sign stating "No candy or treats at this residence."
  • Leave all outside residential lighting off during the evening hours.

Individuals found violating these rules are guilty of a class A misdemeanor.

