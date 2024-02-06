The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office found four out of the 83 registered sex offenders in the county required to comply with the special Halloween guidelines not compliant.

Not all registered sex offenders are required to follow the guidelines. A 2010 Missouri Supreme Court ruling stated the guidelines only apply to sex offenders convicted after 2008 — the year when the state law was passed.

The Sheriff's Office announced via Facebook post Tuesday, Nov. 1, that those four have had or will have reports sent to the prosecutor for review.

"Your Sheriff's Office remains committed to providing safety to those we serve to the best of our ability," the post said.