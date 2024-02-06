All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 25, 2023

3rd inmate dies in Missouri prison this month

LICKING, Mo. -- An investigation continues into the death of a Missouri prison inmate -- the third inmate to die at the same lockup this month and the eighth this year. Michael Hudson, 46, died Tuesday at a hospital after falling ill at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking, about 140 miles southwest of St. Louis. Hudson was serving a life sentence for murder and other crimes in St. Louis...

Associated Press

LICKING, Mo. -- An investigation continues into the death of a Missouri prison inmate -- the third inmate to die at the same lockup this month and the eighth this year.

Michael Hudson, 46, died Tuesday at a hospital after falling ill at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking, about 140 miles southwest of St. Louis. Hudson was serving a life sentence for murder and other crimes in St. Louis.

Texas County Coroner Marie Lasater said an autopsy performed Thursday showed Hudson had intestinal bleeding and gastritis, but it wasn't clear whether that was the cause of death. Toxicology results will take about three weeks, she said.

Drugs were cited in two other inmate deaths in the past month -- those of Logan Ross on July 29 and Bronson Vestal on Aug. 11 -- as well as the January death of Alan Lancaster. Four other inmates died this year from what the Missouri Department of Corrections called "natural causes." Those inmates were Nathan Emery, Wayne Johnston, Roderick Stevenson and Lanny Sunderland.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Missouri, and much of the central U.S., has been in the midst of extreme heat in late August, but corrections department spokeswoman Karen Pojmann said heat was not believed to be a factor in any of the deaths.

Most prisoner deaths listed as natural causes are typically from cancer or heart disease, Pojmann said.

Keeping drugs out of prison is a difficult task, Pojmann said contraband has been found in baby diapers in the visiting rooms, stuffed inside sporting equipment in the recreation yards, even hidden in toys donated to a program where offenders work with rescue dogs. The dangerous street drug fentanyl is especially difficult to detect, she said.

The corrections department is taking several steps to stop the influx of drugs. Among them: Mail is now scanned and sent to inmates electronically. Pojmann said the department also is expanding a drug treatment program.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy