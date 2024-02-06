$3 million grant to target maternal, infant health

A $3 million grant aimed at improving prenatal and maternity services in the Missouri Bootheel has been awarded to Saint Francis Healthcare System by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Saint Francis is collaborating with SoutheastHEALTH and more than a dozen other health care and social support organizations in a joint effort to improve maternal and infant health in six Southeast Missouri counties — Scott, Stoddard, Dunklin, Mississippi, New Madrid and Pemiscot — through a program to be known as the Bootheel Perinatal Network Project.

The award, announced Monday by Saint Francis, is part of the Rural Maternity Obstetrics Management Strategies (RMOMS) grant program totaling nearly $9 million, which is being administered by the Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration.

The Bootheel Perinatal Network Project grant is one of only three grants awarded through the RMOMS program. The other funding recipients are the Bexar County Hospital District in San Antonio and Taos Health Systems Inc. in Taos, New Mexico.

Saint Francis and the two other grant recipients will receive up to $600,000 each in a planning year and up to $800,000 in three implementation years to pilot, test and develop models improving access to and continuity of maternal obstetrics care in rural communities.

“We are excited about this opportunity to help more mothers have positive outcomes in a high-risk area of our service region,” Debbie Sprandel stated in a news release from Saint Francis. Sprandel is vice president of ambulatory nursing at Saint Francis.

“This funding will allow us to work with all providers in our area to create a new model of service delivery,” she said. The Bootheel Perinatal Network Project will support health care providers, hospitals, public health and social support agencies to work together with communities to build on local resources and meet the health care needs of women and newborns.