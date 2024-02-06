3 dead, 2 injured in Bollinger County flash flooding

A swift-water rescue team responded to multiple incidents Saturday in Bollinger County, where flash floods swept two different vehicles off of roadways, leading to three deaths.

The first incident occurred in the morning, when a vehicle traveling on County Road 356 was swept into Little Whitewater Creek with all four of its occupants entering the water at approximately 9:15 a.m., according to a boat/drowning incident report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The report stated two Scott City children were fatally injured in the incident.

A fundraiser set up for the family identified the children as 5-year-old Brantley and 8-year-old Kayden Luttrull.

The driver of the vehicle, 33-year-old Jacob A. Luttrull of Sedgewickville, Missouri, suffered moderate injuries in the incident, and a 2-year-old occupant of the vehicle was transported by air ambulance to Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis with serious injuries, according to the report.

In a phone interview Sunday evening, Angela Thompson, who identified herself as a cousin of the deceased boys’ mother, said the 2-year-old had been released from the hospital and is doing well.

Cape Girardeau Fire Department battalion chief Randy Morris said the water rescue call was dispatched at 11:29 a.m. and Cape Girardeau responders arrived at the scene with boats at 12:17 p.m.

“When we got there, [floodwaters] were every bit of two and a half feet coming over the bridge and it was swift,” Morris said. “I have no doubt in my mind that any vehicle that would have tried to cross that would have been swept off.”

Morris said the vehicle was located about half a mile downstream from where it was swept off the road, and the victims were found farther downstream.

Thompson said she and her boyfriend were the first on the scene. She said Luttrull’s sister and mother called her and asked her to look for the family after not being able to contact them.

Luttrull, the driver, had difficulty walking because of a neck injury he received in a diving accident about three years ago, she said.

A fundraiser for the victims’ family was started by Thompson on Saturday night and received donations from more than 300 donors in less than 24 hours. As of Sunday afternoon, the fundraiser had been shared almost 7,000 times and was at about 55% of its goal of $20,000.

The fundraiser may be found at www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expense-for-kaden-and-brantley.