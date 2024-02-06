3 arrested in alleged check fraud case

A tip, license plate photo technology and a short foot chase led to felony forgery and drug charges for three individuals in Cape Girardeau, two of whom are from out of state.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department stated in a news release that on Thursday, June 15, officers responded to the 200 block of South Mount Auburn Road regarding an alleged attempted check fraud case.

As they began investigating the crime, the department was alerted to a potential fraud occurring at a second location a block away.

When they arrived at the second location, officers took Jacob Morrison, 29, of Cape Girardeau into custody, the release said.