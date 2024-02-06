$2.8 million Lotto ticket sold in Cape Girardeau

The winner did not check the ticket until a week later, he said in a release.

"We were actually filling up the boat for a weekend on the lake," he said. To him it was "just another day" but his wife had a strong reaction to the win.

The winner revealed intentions to use the prize money to purchase land.

In fiscal year 2023, players in Cape Girardeau County won more than $12.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $1.1 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $8.6 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.