$2.8 million Lotto ticket sold in Cape Girardeau

A Missouri Lotto player won a $2.8 million jackpot in the Saturday, Aug. 12, drawing.
The winning ticket was sold at Phillips 66, 3276 William St. in Cape Girardeau.
The "quick pick" ticket matched all six numbers drawn. The numbers were 5, 6, 9, 32, 36 and 40.
The winner did not check the ticket until a week later, he said in a release.
"We were actually filling up the boat for a weekend on the lake," he said. To him it was "just another day" but his wife had a strong reaction to the win.
The winner revealed intentions to use the prize money to purchase land.
In fiscal year 2023, players in Cape Girardeau County won more than $12.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $1.1 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $8.6 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.
