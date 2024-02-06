2023 Woodland High School valedictorian Josy Cook

__High school activities:__ baseball, basketball, fishing, FFA, FBLA, FCA, pep club and BETA.

__Favorite high school experience:__ I would have to say it was all the pranks we pulled on our principal, Mr. Kinder.

__Biggest role model:__ It’s hard for me to pick one. I’ve always looked up to my parents, and on the fishing side, Dustin Connel has shown me the true values of fishing and giving back to others.

__Advice to underclassmen:__ High school is what you make it. If you think it sucks, it will suck, but if you have a positive mentality you can make it a lot more fun — like I did.

__Three words to describe high school:__ Four influential years.