NewsJune 10, 2023
2023 Oran High School valedictorian Dalaini Bryant
Dalaini Bryant
Dalaini Bryant

__DALAINI BRYANT__

__Oran High School__

__Parents:__ Dustin and Laramie Bryant.

__Post-graduation plans:__ Attend Mizzou to attain a doctorate of physical therapy and minor in psychology.

__High school activities:__ Volleyball, cheerleading, softball, Beta Club, FCA, FFA and Stuco.

__Favorite high school experience:__ Winning districts for softball two years in a row.

__Biggest role model:__ Mom.

__Advice to underclassmen:__ It really does go by fast, so don’t wish it all away. You only get to be a kid for so long.

__Three words to describe high school:__ Fast, fun, stressful.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

