News June 10, 2023

2023 Oran High School valedictorian Dalaini Bryant

DALAINI BRYANT Oran High School Parents: Dustin and Laramie Bryant. Post-graduation plans: Attend Mizzou to attain a doctorate of physical therapy and minor in psychology. High school activities: Volleyball, cheerleading, softball, Beta Club, FCA, FFA and Stuco. Favorite high school experience: Winning districts for softball two years in a row. Biggest role model: Mom. Advice to underclassmen: It really does go by fast, so don’t wish it all away. You only get to be a kid for so long. Three words to describe high school: Fast, fun, stressful.