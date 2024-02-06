2023 Oran High School valedictorian Dalaini Bryant

__DALAINI BRYANT__
__Oran High School__
__Parents:__ Dustin and Laramie Bryant.
__Post-graduation plans:__ Attend Mizzou to attain a doctorate of physical therapy and minor in psychology.
__High school activities:__ Volleyball, cheerleading, softball, Beta Club, FCA, FFA and Stuco.
__Favorite high school experience:__ Winning districts for softball two years in a row.
__Biggest role model:__ Mom.
__Advice to underclassmen:__ It really does go by fast, so don’t wish it all away. You only get to be a kid for so long.
__Three words to describe high school:__ Fast, fun, stressful.
