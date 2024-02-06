2023 Notre Dame Regional High School valedictorian Evelyn Jones

__Service:__ Southeast Missouri Pets, Immaculate Conception Vacation Bible School and Franciscan Brothers New York Mission Trip.

__Employment:__ Veterinary technician assistant at Bollinger County Veterinary Service for the last seven years.

__Favorite high school experience:__ My favorite high school experience was going to France last summer with my French class.

__Biggest role model:__ My biggest role model is, of course, Mom. She is everything I want to be when I grow up.

__Advice to underclassmen:__ Get involved and stay in the moment. If you have the desire to do something, do it! You don’t have time to waste on hesitation.

__Three words to describe high school:__ Chance-inducing, powerful, electric