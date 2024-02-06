2023 Notre Dame Regional High School valedictorian Evelyn Jones

__EVELYN JONES__
__Notre Dame Regional High School__
__Parents:__ Bryan and Liza Jones
__Post-graduation plans:__ I will attend University of Missouri -Columbia and major in biochemistry on the pre-med track.
__High school activities:__ Clubs: National Honor Society, Students Against Destructive Decisions (vice president), Science Club (president), National Spanish Honor Society (vice president), Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, Friends of the Library (president), French Club and Peer Helpers; Here. Literary Magazine (member of the Editorial Board); Mizzou Mini Med School Attendee;
__Service:__ Southeast Missouri Pets, Immaculate Conception Vacation Bible School and Franciscan Brothers New York Mission Trip.
__Employment:__ Veterinary technician assistant at Bollinger County Veterinary Service for the last seven years.
__Favorite high school experience:__ My favorite high school experience was going to France last summer with my French class.
__Biggest role model:__ My biggest role model is, of course, Mom. She is everything I want to be when I grow up.
__Advice to underclassmen:__ Get involved and stay in the moment. If you have the desire to do something, do it! You don’t have time to waste on hesitation.
__Three words to describe high school:__ Chance-inducing, powerful, electric
