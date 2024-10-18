2023 Advance High School valedictorian Jaxon Limbaugh

__Jaxon Limbaugh__
__Advance High School__
__Parents:__ Kelly Limbaugh and Victoria Pixley.
__Post-graduation plans:__ I plan to attend Missouri State University and eventually become an orthopedic surgeon.
__High school activities:__ Basketball, baseball, Student Government, BETA and Pep Club.
__Favorite high school experience:__ Winning district in basketball my senior year.
__Biggest role model:__ My brother.
__Advice to underclassmen:__ Do not worry about what other people think, do what makes you happy.
__Three words to describe high school:__ Short, memorable, laid-back.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.