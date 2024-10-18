2023 Advance High School valedictorian Jaxon Limbaugh

Jaxon Limbaugh Advance Parents: Kelly Limbaugh and Victoria Pixley. Post-graduation plans: I plan to attend Missouri State University and eventually become an orthopedic surgeon. High school activities: Basketball, baseball, Student Government, BETA and Pep Club. Favorite high school experience: Winning district in basketball my senior year. Biggest role model: My brother. Advice to underclassmen: Do not worry about what other people think, do what makes you happy. Three words to describe high school: Short, memorable, laid-back.