NewsJune 12, 2021

2021 Zalma High School Valedictorian Logan Lemons

Logan Lemons shares her high school experience.

Sarah Yenesel
Zalma's Logan Lemons holds her valedictorian medal at the school in May.
Zalma's Logan Lemons holds her valedictorian medal at the school in May.

__Logan Lemons from Zalma High School in Zalma__

__Parents:__ Rosie and Eric Lemons

__Post-graduation plans:__ “I plan to attend Southeast Missouri State University and get a bachelor’s in nursing.”

__High school activities:__ volleyball, Beta Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, devotional leader of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America Club and student council.

Zalma's valedictorian Logan Lemons poses for a photo at the school in May.
Zalma's valedictorian Logan Lemons poses for a photo at the school in May.
__Favorite high school experience:__ “After our last volleyball game, we went and TP-ed our coach's house, both of our coaches' houses and that was really fun. That was probably the highlight.”

__Biggest role model:__ “Probably my dad, my mom - probably a mixture of both. They just always encouraged me, and they just always tried to do their best and always have God at the beginning of their life first and foremost. And that's just what I always try to do too.”

Zalma's valedictorian Logan Lemons sets a volleyball at the school in May.
Zalma's valedictorian Logan Lemons sets a volleyball at the school in May.

__Advice to underclassmen:__ “To always try your best even if you stick out or you feel different, no matter what. Just try to do your best and stay true to who you are.”

__Three words to describe your entire high school experience:__ funny, crazy, rollercoaster

Local News
