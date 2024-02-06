2021 Zalma High School Valedictorian Logan Lemons

__Favorite high school experience:__ “After our last volleyball game, we went and TP-ed our coach's house, both of our coaches' houses and that was really fun. That was probably the highlight.”

__Biggest role model:__ “Probably my dad, my mom - probably a mixture of both. They just always encouraged me, and they just always tried to do their best and always have God at the beginning of their life first and foremost. And that's just what I always try to do too.”

Zalma's valedictorian Logan Lemons sets a volleyball at the school in May. Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

__Advice to underclassmen:__ “To always try your best even if you stick out or you feel different, no matter what. Just try to do your best and stay true to who you are.”

__Three words to describe your entire high school experience:__ funny, crazy, rollercoaster