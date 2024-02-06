2021 Zalma High School Valedictorian Logan Lemons

__Logan Lemons from Zalma High School in Zalma__
__Parents:__ Rosie and Eric Lemons
__Post-graduation plans:__ “I plan to attend Southeast Missouri State University and get a bachelor’s in nursing.”
__High school activities:__ volleyball, Beta Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, devotional leader of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America Club and student council.
__Favorite high school experience:__ “After our last volleyball game, we went and TP-ed our coach's house, both of our coaches' houses and that was really fun. That was probably the highlight.”
__Biggest role model:__ “Probably my dad, my mom - probably a mixture of both. They just always encouraged me, and they just always tried to do their best and always have God at the beginning of their life first and foremost. And that's just what I always try to do too.”
__Advice to underclassmen:__ “To always try your best even if you stick out or you feel different, no matter what. Just try to do your best and stay true to who you are.”
__Three words to describe your entire high school experience:__ funny, crazy, rollercoaster
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.