2021 Thomas W. Kelly High School valedictorian Alaney Moore

Thomas W. Kelly High School's 2021 valedictorian Alaney Moore poses for a photo at the school in May. Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

__Favorite high school experience:__ “Oh gosh, probably all the state appearances. We did softball twice. In cheer, four times, and track twice.”

__Biggest role model:__ “Probably all my family. My mom, my dad and my sister. They all have different things that I look up to them for, so, all three.”

__Advice to underclassmen:__ “Enjoy it while it lasts and make friends with as many people as possible because it makes it fun.”

__Three words to describe your entire high school experience:__ eventful, exciting, short