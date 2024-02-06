2021 Thomas W. Kelly High School valedictorian Alaney Moore

__Alaney Moore from Thomas W. Kelly High School in Benton__
__Parents:__ Steve and Sarah Moore
__Post-graduation plans:__ “I am going to attend Three Rivers [College] on a softball scholarship and work towards an optometry degree.”
__High school activities:__ basketball, softball, cheer, track, Future Farmers of America Club, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Beta Club, student council, Pep Club and junior-senior class secretary.
__Favorite high school experience:__ “Oh gosh, probably all the state appearances. We did softball twice. In cheer, four times, and track twice.”
__Biggest role model:__ “Probably all my family. My mom, my dad and my sister. They all have different things that I look up to them for, so, all three.”
__Advice to underclassmen:__ “Enjoy it while it lasts and make friends with as many people as possible because it makes it fun.”
__Three words to describe your entire high school experience:__ eventful, exciting, short
