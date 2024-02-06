All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 5, 2021

2021 Thomas W. Kelly High School valedictorian Alaney Moore

Alaney Moore from Thomas W. Kelly High School shares her high school experience.

Sarah Yenesel
Thomas W. Kelly High School's 2021 valedictorian Alaney Moore poses for a photo at the school in May.
Thomas W. Kelly High School's 2021 valedictorian Alaney Moore poses for a photo at the school in May.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

__Alaney Moore from Thomas W. Kelly High School in Benton__

__Parents:__ Steve and Sarah Moore

__Post-graduation plans:__ “I am going to attend Three Rivers [College] on a softball scholarship and work towards an optometry degree.”

__High school activities:__ basketball, softball, cheer, track, Future Farmers of America Club, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Beta Club, student council, Pep Club and junior-senior class secretary.

Thomas W. Kelly High School's 2021 valedictorian Alaney Moore poses for a photo at the school in May.
Thomas W. Kelly High School's 2021 valedictorian Alaney Moore poses for a photo at the school in May.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Thomas W. Kelly High School's 2021 valedictorian Alaney Moore poses for a photo at the school in May.
Thomas W. Kelly High School's 2021 valedictorian Alaney Moore poses for a photo at the school in May.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

__Favorite high school experience:__ “Oh gosh, probably all the state appearances. We did softball twice. In cheer, four times, and track twice.”

__Biggest role model:__ “Probably all my family. My mom, my dad and my sister. They all have different things that I look up to them for, so, all three.”

__Advice to underclassmen:__ “Enjoy it while it lasts and make friends with as many people as possible because it makes it fun.”

__Three words to describe your entire high school experience:__ eventful, exciting, short

Thomas W. Kelly High School's 2021 valedictorian Alaney Moore poses for a photo at the school in May.
Thomas W. Kelly High School's 2021 valedictorian Alaney Moore poses for a photo at the school in May.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy