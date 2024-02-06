2021 Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo entertainment lineup announced

SIKESTON, Mo. — The entertainment lineup is official for the 2021 Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo.

Rodeo chairman Jeremiah Quick announced the performers Friday afternoon at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Grounds for the 69th annual event. The rodeo runs from Wednesday, Aug. 11, to Saturday, Aug. 14.

On Wednesday, Hardy takes the stage at the Art Saunders Arena. Hardy earned the 2020 AIMP Songwriter of the Year, was a MusicRow 2020 Next Big Thing artist, a CMA Triple Play award recipient and a Vevo DSCVR artist.

"Hardy is on the move with his many awards," Quick said. "We're glad to have the opportunity to bring this talented artist to our Sikeston Rodeo fans."

Wednesday night is Sikeston Community Night, where the evening centers around celebrating local businesses and community members.

Thursday night, Matt Stell takes the stage.

An Arkansas native, Stell's hit song, "Prayed for You," was the only debut single to top the Billboard's Country Airplay chart in 2019 and one of NSAI's "10 Songs We Wish We'd Written" list. The single racked up over 270 million streams and more than 20 million music video views.

"Matt Stell is a powerful artist," Quick said. "He has earned being a platinum-certified singer."

Thursday marks the first night of the popular bullfighting event.

Following Stell's performance Thursday, Friday night features Dustin Lynch. Lynch has racked up a No. 1 single seven times, has four top-five albums, eight gold- and platinum-certified singles, and over two billion total streams.

Building "one of the most consistent recording careers," Quick said he was more than happy to have the talented artist perform at the event.

"Dustin Lynch is a great performer. His music will have the crowd on its feet this 2021 rodeo season," Quick said.