2021 Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo entertainment lineup announced

SIKESTON, Mo. — The entertainment lineup is official for the 2021 Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo.
Rodeo chairman Jeremiah Quick announced the performers Friday afternoon at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Grounds for the 69th annual event. The rodeo runs from Wednesday, Aug. 11, to Saturday, Aug. 14.
On Wednesday, Hardy takes the stage at the Art Saunders Arena. Hardy earned the 2020 AIMP Songwriter of the Year, was a MusicRow 2020 Next Big Thing artist, a CMA Triple Play award recipient and a Vevo DSCVR artist.
"Hardy is on the move with his many awards," Quick said. "We're glad to have the opportunity to bring this talented artist to our Sikeston Rodeo fans."
Wednesday night is Sikeston Community Night, where the evening centers around celebrating local businesses and community members.
Thursday night, Matt Stell takes the stage.
An Arkansas native, Stell's hit song, "Prayed for You," was the only debut single to top the Billboard's Country Airplay chart in 2019 and one of NSAI's "10 Songs We Wish We'd Written" list. The single racked up over 270 million streams and more than 20 million music video views.
"Matt Stell is a powerful artist," Quick said. "He has earned being a platinum-certified singer."
Thursday marks the first night of the popular bullfighting event.
Following Stell's performance Thursday, Friday night features Dustin Lynch. Lynch has racked up a No. 1 single seven times, has four top-five albums, eight gold- and platinum-certified singles, and over two billion total streams.
Building "one of the most consistent recording careers," Quick said he was more than happy to have the talented artist perform at the event.
"Dustin Lynch is a great performer. His music will have the crowd on its feet this 2021 rodeo season," Quick said.
Friday night is the final night of the bullfighting event.
Rounding out the lineup on Saturday is Flo Rida, whose hit song, "Right Round," earned a No. 1 ranking for six-straight weeks in 2009.
"We are excited to bring Flo Rida to the stage this year," Quick said. "He is such a talented artist, and his music fits into several genres. We believe he will be a hit at the 2021 Rodeo."
Saturday is also Suicide Awareness Night.
Quick said for Suicide Awareness Night, everyone involved will wear a semicolon on all of the community shirts and will have shirts for everyone to wear.
Additionally, Quick added they would partner with Bootheel Counseling and the Walk Bes;de Me organization.
"A local group of servants came together with a vision to remind fellow citizens that there is always somebody out there that cares," said Quick of Walk Bes;ide Me.
"We can walk this journey together. Walk Bes;de Me continues to make an impact in this community. The Jaycees want to bring awareness to suicide prevention. We will continue to move forward with that."
Over the last six years, Quick said the rodeo had donated more than $700,000 to local charities, not-for-profits and community projects.
A Blodgett native, Quick said he was more than happy to take over the reins as chairman this year.
"Growing up in Southeast Missouri my whole life and being close to Sikeston, this event hits home," Quick said. "I've been coming here since I was a kid, and to be able to join this organization and work my way through to become the chairman, it's been quite the feat for us. As always, I give a huge shoutout to my wife and kids. They put up with me being gone and doing what it takes to get the Rodeo ready. I always tip my hat to them back at the house, which goes for all of our members.
"If it weren't for everyone letting our guys off early or miss days to be able to come out here and get ready for Rodeo, there wouldn't be a Rodeo. So, the whole community and family thing, that's a huge deal for us."
To purchase tickets for the rodeo, contact www.sikestonrodeo.com or call the box office at (800) 455-BULL.
