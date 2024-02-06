All sections
NewsJune 19, 2021

2021 Scott County Central High School Valedictorian Lydia Canady

Lydia Canady shares her high school experience.

Sarah Yenesel
Scott County Central's 2021 valedictorian Lydia Canady poses for a photo at the school in June.
Scott County Central's 2021 valedictorian Lydia Canady poses for a photo at the school in June.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

__Lydia Canady from Scott County Central High School in Sikeston__

__Parents:__ Chasity and Eric Canady

__Post-graduation plans:__ “I plan to attend Southeast Missouri State University and study nursing. And then after receiving my master's in science in nursing, I plan to try to become a traveling nurse practitioner.”

__High school activities:__ softball, cheerleading, track, president of National Honor Society, president of Beta Club, student council, History Club and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.

Scott County Central's 2021 valedictorian Lydia Canady throws her cap in the air in front of the school in June.
Scott County Central's 2021 valedictorian Lydia Canady throws her cap in the air in front of the school in June.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian
Scott County Central's 2021 valedictorian Lydia Canady throws her cap in the air in front of the school in June.
Scott County Central's 2021 valedictorian Lydia Canady throws her cap in the air in front of the school in June.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

__Favorite high school experience:__ “So going to a school that is very small, you get to build a really good relationship with everyone. So just being really close with my classmates and the teachers and every other class, it was really special to me. And we were able to build a bond that I feel like will never go away. And we were able to have good experiences together and a lot of good times.”

__Biggest role model:__ “I'm gonna go with my high school science teacher. Her name is Heather Knuth. She always strives to be the greatest at whatever she does, which really puts an impact on, like, the students. And she always pushes everyone to be great at what they do. And she's really encouraging, which helps when you're high school students, so. She also is never easy on anyone. She's always like, ‘You do your work. You turn it in on time.’ No, she gives - she cuts no one any slack. So that's what I like. And I think that's what a lot of high school kids need to make them keep pushing forward.”

Scott County Central's 2021 valedictorian Lydia Canady poses for a photo in the gym at the school in June.
Scott County Central's 2021 valedictorian Lydia Canady poses for a photo in the gym at the school in June.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

__Advice to underclassmen:__ “I would say to always strive to be your best because it'll really work out for you in the long run. And always live your best life in high school because there's a lot of fun things you can do. And you'll always remember those times with your friends and everyone else in school, and you only live once, so make sure you make the greatest out of it.”

__Three words to describe your entire high school experience:__ unforgettable, fun, fast

Local News
