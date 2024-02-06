__Lauren Fluchel from Leopold High School in Leopold__
__Parents:__ Joe and Julie Fluchel
__Post-graduation plans:__ “I am attending the University of Kansas to enter into the respiratory therapy program.”
__High school activities:__ Beta Club, Pep Club, Business Club, scholar bowl, choir, cheerleading, baseball manager and yearbook editor.
__Favorite high school experience:__ “I would say definitely how we bonded over the years because we're such a small school and small class that like the other 11 classmates that I've had have really become my family. So honestly, how close we've gotten over the past 13 years.”
__Biggest role model:__ “Probably my mom because she grew up in a more unfortunate circumstance. And she managed to turn her life around and now works at the school that I attended.”
__Advice to underclassmen:__ “Definitely to just take it a day at a time because it goes by a lot faster than what you think, and just have fun because you only get these memories for - well you have these memories for the rest of your life.”
__Three words to describe your entire high school experience:__ eventful, family, exciting
__Kyleigh Lewis from Leopold High School in Leopold__
__Parents:__ James and Tonya Lewis
__Post-graduation plans:__ “Attend the University of Kansas for their mathematics.”
__High school activities:__ Beta Club, Pep Club, Business Club, scholar bowl, cheerleading, volleyball and yearbook.
__Favorite high school experience:__ “Winning the spirit stick six times. Our spirit week, which we do before districts for basketball.”
__Biggest role model:__ “Probably my mom cause she always taught me to do what I loved and to not give up.”
__Advice to underclassmen:__ “Make the memories that you will always think about after graduation and don't worry about all the homework and stress.”
__Three words to describe your entire high school experience:__ crazy, impactful, interesting
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.