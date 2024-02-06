All sections
NewsJune 19, 2021

2021 Leopold High School Valedictorians Lauren Fluchel and Kyleigh Lewis

Lauren Fluchel and Kyleigh Lewis share their high school experience.

Sarah Yenesel
Leopold's 2021 valedictorians Lauren Fluchel and Kyleigh Lewis, from left, pose for a photo in the gym at the school in June.
Leopold's 2021 valedictorians Lauren Fluchel and Kyleigh Lewis, from left, pose for a photo in the gym at the school in June.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

__Lauren Fluchel from Leopold High School in Leopold__

__Parents:__ Joe and Julie Fluchel

__Post-graduation plans:__ “I am attending the University of Kansas to enter into the respiratory therapy program.”

__High school activities:__ Beta Club, Pep Club, Business Club, scholar bowl, choir, cheerleading, baseball manager and yearbook editor.

__Favorite high school experience:__ “I would say definitely how we bonded over the years because we're such a small school and small class that like the other 11 classmates that I've had have really become my family. So honestly, how close we've gotten over the past 13 years.”

__Biggest role model:__ “Probably my mom because she grew up in a more unfortunate circumstance. And she managed to turn her life around and now works at the school that I attended.”

__Advice to underclassmen:__ “Definitely to just take it a day at a time because it goes by a lot faster than what you think, and just have fun because you only get these memories for - well you have these memories for the rest of your life.”

__Three words to describe your entire high school experience:__ eventful, family, exciting

Leopold's 2021 valedictorians Lauren Fluchel and Kyleigh Lewis, from left, pose for a photo outside the school in June.
Leopold's 2021 valedictorians Lauren Fluchel and Kyleigh Lewis, from left, pose for a photo outside the school in June.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian
__Kyleigh Lewis from Leopold High School in Leopold__

__Parents:__ James and Tonya Lewis

__Post-graduation plans:__ “Attend the University of Kansas for their mathematics.”

__High school activities:__ Beta Club, Pep Club, Business Club, scholar bowl, cheerleading, volleyball and yearbook.

__Favorite high school experience:__ “Winning the spirit stick six times. Our spirit week, which we do before districts for basketball.”

__Biggest role model:__ “Probably my mom cause she always taught me to do what I loved and to not give up.”

__Advice to underclassmen:__ “Make the memories that you will always think about after graduation and don't worry about all the homework and stress.”

__Three words to describe your entire high school experience:__ crazy, impactful, interesting

Leopold's 2021 valedictorians Kyleigh Lewis and Lauren Fluchel, from left, pose for a photo in June.
Leopold's 2021 valedictorians Kyleigh Lewis and Lauren Fluchel, from left, pose for a photo in June.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian
