__Lauren Fluchel from Leopold High School in Leopold__

__Parents:__ Joe and Julie Fluchel

__Post-graduation plans:__ “I am attending the University of Kansas to enter into the respiratory therapy program.”

__High school activities:__ Beta Club, Pep Club, Business Club, scholar bowl, choir, cheerleading, baseball manager and yearbook editor.

__Favorite high school experience:__ “I would say definitely how we bonded over the years because we're such a small school and small class that like the other 11 classmates that I've had have really become my family. So honestly, how close we've gotten over the past 13 years.”

__Biggest role model:__ “Probably my mom because she grew up in a more unfortunate circumstance. And she managed to turn her life around and now works at the school that I attended.”

__Advice to underclassmen:__ “Definitely to just take it a day at a time because it goes by a lot faster than what you think, and just have fun because you only get these memories for - well you have these memories for the rest of your life.”

__Three words to describe your entire high school experience:__ eventful, family, exciting