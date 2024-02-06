2021 Jackson High School Valedictorian Winston Pais

__Winston Pais from Jackson High School in Jackson__
__Parents:__ Wilson and Judith Pais
__Post-graduation plans:__ “So this fall, I'll be attending Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, going through the pre-med track and having a neuroscience major.”
__High school activities:__ national chemistry olympiad participant in state and regional, Future Business Leaders of America competitor and member, vice president of Science National Honor Society, Science Club vice president, National Honor Society, state and district choir, varsity captain and moderator for scholar bowl, Cool Kids Against Bullying (CKAB), Spanish Club, J-Crew, peer tutors and J-Click.
__Favorite high school experience:__ “All the years, my favorite experience has probably been pop concert, concert choir, here at the high school. I can't really give a specific year, but it's definitely been like my favorite thing to do every year.”
__Biggest role model:__ “Probably my parents are my biggest role model. They came from like a very, I guess, tough situation in India. And they worked very hard to kind of get through college, get their medical degrees and come here and give me like the opportunity to grow up and live in America. So they are kind of who I aspire to be like.”
__Advice to underclassmen:__ “Choose your friends wisely. Because more often than not, your friends are what make high school either good or bad for you. And they can impact you both emotionally and academically. If you surround yourself with people who are really optimistic, I think you'll find that you yourself will be an optimistic person. If you find smart people to be around you a lot, you like, will probably be on top of your stuff the majority of the time.”
__Three words to describe your entire high school experience:__ stressful, rewarding, jubilant
