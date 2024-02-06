2021 Eagle Ridge High School valedictorian Logan Schwieger

__Favorite high school experience:__ “My favorite high school experience is probably going to a small Christian school gives you a lot of opportunities in sports. And one of my favorite high school experiences is being able to go to a state tournament every year. So we go to a state tournament for every sport and having that like kind of camaraderie and like it's a fun time to just get away.”

Eagle Ridge's valedictorian Logan Schwieger poses for a photo at the school in May. Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

__Biggest role model:__ “Definitely my mom. She works very hard to give me a brighter future. And just, I kind of want her - I use her, like, initiative to like work hard in everything I do. So it's definitely my mom.”

__Advice to underclassmen:__ “Definitely, to keep friends close, because I probably - friends and family close - I couldn't have done anything that I've done without, like, their support. It's definitely - if you think you can do this on your own, you're wrong. As much as you try, you're always going to need someone in your corner telling you you got it or giving you help on a test or something like that. You always need to keep your friends and family close because you'll need them when things get rough”

__Three words to describe your entire high school experience:__ influential, fun, successful