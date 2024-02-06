All sections
NewsJune 5, 2021

2021 Eagle Ridge High School valedictorian Logan Schwieger

Logan Schwieger from Eagle Ridge High shares his high school experience.

Sarah Yenesel
Eagle Ridge's valedictorian Logan Schwieger poses for a photo at the school in May.
Eagle Ridge's valedictorian Logan Schwieger poses for a photo at the school in May.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

__Logan Schwieger from Eagle Ridge High School in Cape Girardeau__

__Parents:__ Mary and Bruce Schwieger

__Post-graduation plans:__ “I plan on attending the University of Missouri-St. Louis and double majoring in business administration and accounting.”

__High school activities:__ soccer, basketball, track and field, bowling and helped girl’s volleyball team.

__Favorite high school experience:__ “My favorite high school experience is probably going to a small Christian school gives you a lot of opportunities in sports. And one of my favorite high school experiences is being able to go to a state tournament every year. So we go to a state tournament for every sport and having that like kind of camaraderie and like it's a fun time to just get away.”

Eagle Ridge's valedictorian Logan Schwieger poses for a photo at the school in May.
Eagle Ridge's valedictorian Logan Schwieger poses for a photo at the school in May.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

__Biggest role model:__ “Definitely my mom. She works very hard to give me a brighter future. And just, I kind of want her - I use her, like, initiative to like work hard in everything I do. So it's definitely my mom.”

__Advice to underclassmen:__ “Definitely, to keep friends close, because I probably - friends and family close - I couldn't have done anything that I've done without, like, their support. It's definitely - if you think you can do this on your own, you're wrong. As much as you try, you're always going to need someone in your corner telling you you got it or giving you help on a test or something like that. You always need to keep your friends and family close because you'll need them when things get rough”

__Three words to describe your entire high school experience:__ influential, fun, successful

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

