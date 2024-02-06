2020 top stories: Islamic Center arson finds familiar face

A Cape Girardeau man set fire to The Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau at 298 North Westend Boulevard back in April.

The fire took place the day after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan began.

Then-Cape Girardeau fire department chief Travis Hollis said the call was received around 5 a.m. No injuries were reported, but Hollis estimated 12 to 15 people were evacuated from the scene.

The fire went under investigation by the state fire marshal, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and Federal Bureau of Investigation.