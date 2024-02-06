All sections
December 31, 2020

2020 top stories: Islamic Center arson finds familiar face

A Cape Girardeau man set fire to The Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau at 298 North Westend Boulevard back in April. The fire took place the day after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan began. Then-Cape Girardeau fire department chief Travis Hollis said the call was received around 5 a.m. No injuries were reported, but Hollis estimated 12 to 15 people were evacuated from the scene...

Brooke Holford
Caution tape and a sign displaying the words “Hate Has No Home Here” are seen outside the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau on Tuesday at 298 N. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau. The building was damaged in a fire suspected to be arson.
Caution tape and a sign displaying the words “Hate Has No Home Here” are seen outside the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau on Tuesday at 298 N. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau. The building was damaged in a fire suspected to be arson.Southeast Missourian file

A Cape Girardeau man set fire to The Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau at 298 North Westend Boulevard back in April.

The fire took place the day after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan began.

Then-Cape Girardeau fire department chief Travis Hollis said the call was received around 5 a.m. No injuries were reported, but Hollis estimated 12 to 15 people were evacuated from the scene.

The fire went under investigation by the state fire marshal, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The building was declared a total loss.

Cape Girardeau County authorities arrested Nicholas John Proffitt, 42, of Cape Girardeau, who was sentenced to prison in 2009 for an incident involving damage at the center.

Proffitt faces felony charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree arson and first-degree property damage, according to the arrest warrant. Proffitt was held without bond.

Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker wrote in charging documents Proffitt allegedly set the building on fire because of the religion of those who worship at the center.

