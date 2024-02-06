2020 Spirit of America nomination — Seth Hudson

WHY DO YOU BELIEVE THIS NOMINEE DEMONSTRATES THE SPIRIT OF AMERICA?

Dr. Hudson has gone way above and beyond during these tough coronavirus times. He not only has raised more than $20,000 for St. Jude children's hospital the last few years, he drastically supported local small businesses by doing many generous giveaways over the last few months.

Dozens of local restaurants and businesses were positively impacted during this tough time because of his generosity. You most likely cannot go around town without seeing an area that he hasn't had an impact on either socially or businesswise. He represents what is good with Southeast Missourians and all of us as Americans. No one is more deserving these last few years of an award like this than Dr. Seth Hudson.

