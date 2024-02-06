2020 Spirit of America nomination — Kenneth Haas

NOMINATING PERSONS

Mary Higgins, Toni Arnold and Diane Neal

WHY DO YOU BELIEVE THIS NOMINEE DEMONSTRATES THE SPIRIT OF AMERICA?

Today we would like to place in nomination for the Spirit of America Award a faithful, gentle man currently 98 years of age, known in our community as Kenneth Haas. He is a mortal man who has undoubtedly made mistakes through the years, asked for forgiveness, and used these 98 years to grow in wisdom and understanding, like most of us hope to do given enough years of living.

Anyone in our community who has crossed paths with him has been rewarded with instant warmth and feeling loved by him just because he sees you as being a person of innate worth as you are right now. For those of you who have spent hours and years with him, you have been blessed.

He is a life-long member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, where he, until the COVID-19 virus, drove himself and attended 6:30 a.m. Mass daily. He attended St. Mary's High School downtown, before Cape expanded west beyond Capaha Park. That high school is Notre Dame, where those of you in your 70s now may have attended.

During WWII, he joined the Navy and served on a PT boat that saw extreme combat. You can see him proudly wearing his naval cap, everywhere. In fact I have only seen him remove it while he attends Mass -- God first, country second. After the war, he married a beautiful woman named Juanita, who herself gave service to many of us a teacher at St. Vincent's Grade School. They raised three fine children, have eight grandchildren, and of his great-grandchildren, three graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 2018. That is part of his contributing to the betterment of our community.

That old adage "waste not, want not" will find him picking up pecans from public and private trees. He then shelled, picked out the nut meat, which he toasted and candied and then shared. I'm sure Joe Sullivan's favorite fruitcakes were laced with and made sweeter because of Kenny's pecans!