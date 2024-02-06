2020 Spirit of America nomination — David Cantrell

NOMINATING ORGANIZATION

Clippard Wilson Taylor VFW Post 3838

WHY DO YOU BELIEVE THIS NOMINEE DEMONSTRATES THE SPIRIT OF AMERICA?

It is my honor to nominate my friend David Cantrell for the Spirit of America award. As a veteran, I can genuinely say that I don't know another person more deeply patriotic, has more genuine love for country and community or invests himself more into events, fundraising, organizing and participating in different veteran and community projects than Capt. David Cantrell.

David serves as senior vice commander at Post 3838, but he is also the chairman of our Avenue of Flags program. He has worked tirelessly at promoting, planning and organizing that program, the Memorial Wall and Plaza. This year the Avenue of Flags will have more than 750 flags representing Cape County veterans who put their lives on the line serving in hostile areas.

The VFW received a generous donation for the AoF. This was his response upon receiving it, "We talked in length about the project and his son, he was really inspired and grateful his son could be part of such a Memorial ... who wouldn't be ... right! Very generous gesture on their part. The talk we had, the ability to give them something like the wall and the flag ... that's what motivates and inspires me buddy ... it's a priceless reward."

So much can be said about all the projects David does for veterans, but he also takes the time to get to know and talk with these families. His caring for people and his commitment to these projects make up the fabric of his soul. David Cantrell defines the spirit of America.

NOMINATING ORGANIZATION

Cape Girardeau Noon Optimist Club

WHY DO YOU BELIEVE THIS NOMINEE DEMONSTRATES THE SPIRIT OF AMERICA?

David Cantrell is a native of Cape Girardeau. He graduated from Cape Girardeau Central High School and Southeast Missouri State University. He went on to serve our country in the U.S. Navy for 25 years, earning the rank of captain.

He is chairman of the Avenue of Flags and has dedicated countless hours raising thousands of dollars to build and maintain this beautiful tribute that recognizes Cape County deceased veterans of foreign wars and their surviving families. He also successfully raised funds to construct the new Wall of Honor at Cape County Park.

During his service he served at Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. He is and always has been a great example of a person who loves his country, has served our country in the armed forces and continues to serve by his countless hours of dedication to our local community. He has spoken at many events and if you have ever heard him speak -- he truly displays an unbelievable spirit of pride to be an American and a citizen of Cape Girardeau county.

The Noon Optimist Club is proud to nominate David Cantrell as a deserving recipient of the Spirit of America Award.

