2020 Spirit of America nomination — David Cantrell

Clippard Wilson Taylor VFW Post 3838
It is my honor to nominate my friend David Cantrell for the Spirit of America award. As a veteran, I can genuinely say that I don't know another person more deeply patriotic, has more genuine love for country and community or invests himself more into events, fundraising, organizing and participating in different veteran and community projects than Capt. David Cantrell.
David serves as senior vice commander at Post 3838, but he is also the chairman of our Avenue of Flags program. He has worked tirelessly at promoting, planning and organizing that program, the Memorial Wall and Plaza. This year the Avenue of Flags will have more than 750 flags representing Cape County veterans who put their lives on the line serving in hostile areas.
The VFW received a generous donation for the AoF. This was his response upon receiving it, "We talked in length about the project and his son, he was really inspired and grateful his son could be part of such a Memorial ... who wouldn't be ... right! Very generous gesture on their part. The talk we had, the ability to give them something like the wall and the flag ... that's what motivates and inspires me buddy ... it's a priceless reward."
So much can be said about all the projects David does for veterans, but he also takes the time to get to know and talk with these families. His caring for people and his commitment to these projects make up the fabric of his soul. David Cantrell defines the spirit of America.
n
Cape Girardeau Noon Optimist Club
David Cantrell is a native of Cape Girardeau. He graduated from Cape Girardeau Central High School and Southeast Missouri State University. He went on to serve our country in the U.S. Navy for 25 years, earning the rank of captain.
He is chairman of the Avenue of Flags and has dedicated countless hours raising thousands of dollars to build and maintain this beautiful tribute that recognizes Cape County deceased veterans of foreign wars and their surviving families. He also successfully raised funds to construct the new Wall of Honor at Cape County Park.
During his service he served at Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. He is and always has been a great example of a person who loves his country, has served our country in the armed forces and continues to serve by his countless hours of dedication to our local community. He has spoken at many events and if you have ever heard him speak -- he truly displays an unbelievable spirit of pride to be an American and a citizen of Cape Girardeau county.
The Noon Optimist Club is proud to nominate David Cantrell as a deserving recipient of the Spirit of America Award.
n
Cape Girardeau Kiwanis Club
Dave has demonstrated true character to provide everlasting and memorable memories for veterans who have passed on through service to our country through the Avenue of Flags. You can see the gratefulness in the eyes of the families as they go touch their fallen one's flag when displayed. He has demonstrated volunteerism and promoted and educated local people.
Now there are at least 100 strong to put up flags and take down. His energy is unparalleled, and he never hesitates in organizing anything to support our veterans. He is eager to raise money for local worthwhile causes. His leadership is praise worthy! He has a gift to motivate people to be a part of something worthwhile.
Our Kiwanis Club of Cape is honored to nominate Capt. David J. Cantrell for this prestigious award.
n
Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club
David is a Cape Girardeau native, who graduated from both Cape Central High School and Southeast Missouri State University. He served 25 years in the U.S. Navy and has been a captain, serving in Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.
He embodies what it means to be not only a patriot but what the Spirit of America award is with raising thousands of dollars for the Avenue of Flags while being the chairman of the cause as well. In addition to inspiring the younger generations through this cause, he has been able to honor the past by championing the successful campaign to raise funds for the Wall of Honor at Cape County Park.
If David were not done, he has inspired thousands through his heart, determination and perseverance after his recovery from a motorcycle accident in June of 2019, which left him without his left leg. After recovery David was quoted as saying: "I'm going to continue to do as much as I can for our veterans, for this community, because they are my family now. I didn't realize how much of a family they were until this tragedy."
David is a remarkable husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, and to the thousands in our community, he is an amazing inspiration who personifies the Spirit of America Award.