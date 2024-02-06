2020 Spirit of America nomination -- Maryann 'Miki' Gudermuth

From what I know of other groups who exist, SADI is at least the equal of any similar organization in this state. She represents the Spirit of America, as a disabled person, because she created solutions for those with those handicaps. In addition, no matter what the problems that arose, she was always able to overcome them and keep that organization going. People's opinions of those with disabilities have changed by SADI's efforts, and that was started by Miki.

I can think of no finer person who represents the spirit of volunteerism and hard work that made our country great than Miki Gudermuth.

NOMINEE'S CHURCH, CHARITABLE AND SOCIAL MEMBERSHIPS