2020 Spirit of America nomination -- Maryann 'Miki' Gudermuth

Michael H. Maguire
Around 1993, I got a call to see if I would be interested in attending a meeting for SADI. I believe Miki or maybe Tom Meyer contacted me. From those early years, as a board member, holding meetings in rented space in churches, Miki by force of her character, and the staff and boards she put in place, created an organization designed to help those with disabilities, with an eye on creating the most independence possible.
From what I know of other groups who exist, SADI is at least the equal of any similar organization in this state. She represents the Spirit of America, as a disabled person, because she created solutions for those with those handicaps. In addition, no matter what the problems that arose, she was always able to overcome them and keep that organization going. People's opinions of those with disabilities have changed by SADI's efforts, and that was started by Miki.
I can think of no finer person who represents the spirit of volunteerism and hard work that made our country great than Miki Gudermuth.