As photojournalists, we witness firsthand the joy, and sometimes the heartache, of those in the communities we cover. This year was no exception.
These camera-wielding journalists have a responsibility of being there and being ready to capture moments as they happen. People trust us with their stories and allow us to be present for these glimpses of their lives as they unfold.
Some of that joy was seen shortly after a 6.49-pound catfish was caught by 2-year-old Lanie Mills as seen in the image from photojournalist Ben Matthews. It's also evident in Tyler Graef's image of Donna Sinclair smiling while dancing with her husband, Rick, during the final day of Homecomers this summer in Jackson.
There's also the moments of heartache such as when family and friends turned out to celebrate the life of 15-year-old Madison Robinson who died after being shot in August on the front porch of her Cape Girardeau home.
A large part of a photojournalist's life is dedicated to sports. The story of sports is visually told in images showing more than just feats of athleticism. It's shown in the fellowship of a team, the thrill of the overtime victory and, at times, the anguish of narrow defeat.
A photojournalist was there when the Jackson Indians gave it their all in the Class 5 state championship football game and when local MMA fighter Nathan Stearns made his professional debut.
In addition to this photo spread, take a look at our photos of the year special section inserted into today's newspaper. But what's on the printed page is only a glimpse. The photography department has also curated a news and features photos of the year gallery and a sports photos of the year gallery available at semissourian.com and semoball.com respectively.
