As photojournalists, we witness firsthand the joy, and sometimes the heartache, of those in the communities we cover. This year was no exception.

These camera-wielding journalists have a responsibility of being there and being ready to capture moments as they happen. People trust us with their stories and allow us to be present for these glimpses of their lives as they unfold.

Some of that joy was seen shortly after a 6.49-pound catfish was caught by 2-year-old Lanie Mills as seen in the image from photojournalist Ben Matthews. It's also evident in Tyler Graef's image of Donna Sinclair smiling while dancing with her husband, Rick, during the final day of Homecomers this summer in Jackson.

Jeremy Green, left, helps bag a catfish caught by Lanie Mills, 2, bottom right, as she crouches next to her brother, Ryley Mills, 3, during the third annual Fishing Rodeo hosted by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 51 on Sept. 29, 2019, at Cape County Park North in Cape Girardeau. The 6.49 pound catfish was the largest catch of the event. Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

There's also the moments of heartache such as when family and friends turned out to celebrate the life of 15-year-old Madison Robinson who died after being shot in August on the front porch of her Cape Girardeau home.