NewsDecember 28, 2019
2019 in Photos: Our photojournalists share their best images of the year
As photojournalists, we witness firsthand the joy, and sometimes the heartache, of those in the communities we cover. This year was no exception. These camera-yielding journalists have a responsibility of being there and being ready to capture moments as they happen. People trust us with their stories and allow us to be present for these glimpses of their lives as they unfold...
Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian
The Scott County All-Stars put their hands together before the start of the championship game of the 2019 Kelso 11U Showdown on June 2 in Kelso, Missouri. The team defeated the SEMO Cardinals 5-2. "Just trying to make kids better. That's all we're trying to do," head coach Matt Asher said. "Winning obviously makes everything a little bit better, but we're just trying to do things right."Jacob Wiegand

As photojournalists, we witness firsthand the joy, and sometimes the heartache, of those in the communities we cover. This year was no exception.

These camera-wielding journalists have a responsibility of being there and being ready to capture moments as they happen. People trust us with their stories and allow us to be present for these glimpses of their lives as they unfold.

Some of that joy was seen shortly after a 6.49-pound catfish was caught by 2-year-old Lanie Mills as seen in the image from photojournalist Ben Matthews. It's also evident in Tyler Graef's image of Donna Sinclair smiling while dancing with her husband, Rick, during the final day of Homecomers this summer in Jackson.

Jeremy Green, left, helps bag a catfish caught by Lanie Mills, 2, bottom right, as she crouches next to her brother, Ryley Mills, 3, during the third annual Fishing Rodeo hosted by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 51 on Sept. 29, 2019, at Cape County Park North in Cape Girardeau. The 6.49 pound catfish was the largest catch of the event.Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

There's also the moments of heartache such as when family and friends turned out to celebrate the life of 15-year-old Madison Robinson who died after being shot in August on the front porch of her Cape Girardeau home.

Monday was 16 years since the birth of Madison Robinson; Tuesday was her funeral. Robinson died after being shot Aug. 24 on the front porch of her Cape Girardeau home. Scores turned out for Robinson's visitation and funeral Sept. 3, 2019, at Mercy Seat Missionary Baptist Church in Charleston, Missouri. "I'll have people remember this day, today, that a 15-year-old girl is dead in our community," Robinson's cousin Alex Gilbert said. "If you want to remember her, remember her as somebody that shouldn't have died because of the gun violence." Pictured from left: Sunnyboy Mims, 7, and Randi Jones, 9, cousins of Robinson; and Misty Robinson, aunt of Madison, mourn with Martez Johnson (Madison's aunt who raised her), with head bowed, during Madison's services.Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian

A large part of a photojournalist's life is dedicated to sports. The story of sports is visually told in images showing more than just feats of athleticism. It's shown in the fellowship of a team, the thrill of the overtime victory and, at times, the anguish of narrow defeat.

Notre Dame pitcher Brittany Porter, far right, shares sunflower seeds with shortstop Audrey LeGrand during a game against Jackson on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau.Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

A photojournalist was there when the Jackson Indians gave it their all in the Class 5 state championship football game and when local MMA fighter Nathan Stearns made his professional debut.

Nathan Stearns laughs as family members hug him after winning his first professional fight Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the A.C. Brase Arena in Cape Girardeau.Tyler Graef ~ Southeast Missourian

In addition to this photo spread, take a look at our photos of the year special section inserted into today's newspaper. But what's on the printed page is only a glimpse. The photography department has also curated a news and features photos of the year gallery and a sports photos of the year gallery available at semissourian.com and semoball.com respectively.

