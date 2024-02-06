2019: A look back, Part 2

Thursday's review of some of 2019's top stories focused on water, major projects and unfortunate deaths.

Today's finale will be a bit more upbeat, if a little wonkier:

In the weeds

In November 2018, the state's voters approved medical marijuana use, and unlike in some states, Missouri officials wasted little time getting the pot ball rolling.

Locally, infrastructure has already begun to take shape. Municipal officials in Cape Girardeau and Jackson approved zoning plans for locating medical marijuana facilities. In July, Missouri Green Doctors, became the first clinic in Cape Girardeau to certify patients for medical marijuana permits. Earlier in the month, officials announced approved testing facilities, and Monday came announcements of the first transportation certifications. 5th Meridian Group Inc. of Cape Girardeau and KLN Logistics LLC of Jackson have been approved as transportation facilities.

An artist rendering shows a proposed Veterans Affairs health care center for Cape Girardeau. Submitted

Has the issue sparked interest among potential users? User permit applications far outpaced projections, coming in at the rate of about 1,000 per week.

Up in (not)smoke

Vaping became a thing a few years ago, but this year saw a nationwide epidemic of illnesses associated with the smoke-free practice.

One of the first victims in the country to fall ill after vaping was Brianna Sikes, a senior at Southeast Missouri State University.

She found herself hospitalized in August with double pneumonia and, later, acute respiratory distress syndrome. Her symptoms included a rapid heart beat and extremely low oxygen levels. She ended up in a St. Louis hospital and spent weeks recovering.

A truck turns onto Hopper Road coming from Veterans Memorial Drive on July 8 in Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian, file

Officials ultimately traced many of the illnesses to tainted products and said Vitamin E may be one of the main culprits.

Good medical news

Two major health care projects -- one to treat behavioral health issues and the other for veterans -- got off the ground in 2019.

Universal Health Services Inc. and SoutheastHEALTH partnered on a $33 million behavioral health hospital for Cape Girardeau.

The facility is due to open late next year.

Located near the intersection of South Mount Auburn Road and Highway 74, the inpatient facility will include 68,000 square feet and 102 beds. Officials said it will employ 200 full- and part-time employees.