The Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award is an honor presented to an individual on the Fourth of July who exudes the spirit of the United States within his or her community -- and this year's award goes to Raymond G. Buhs of Cape Girardeau.

"My reaction was just kind of 'surprised,'" Buhs said. "I was just kind of floored, really."

Even though he feels honored, he still believes "there are an awful lot of people that probably deserve it more than I do."

Buhs has a long history of service. He served in the U.S. Navy. He's been president of the Cape Girardeau Exchange Club, past president of Greater Cape Girardeau Development Corp., member of SEMO Redhawks Club and Copper Dome Society, past interim Ward 6 Cape Girardeau City Council member, past member of the Planning and Zoning Commission, past board member of SEMO Regional Port Authority, past president Missouri Limestone Producers and past member of the U.S. Committee on Mines and Mining.

Buhs and his wife, Evelyn, both 92, have always lived near Southeast Missouri. They raised two daughters -- LaDeva Ann Enderlee and Mary Louise Grayson -- who went to St. Louis after high school, he said.

"My wife had 35 years with Southwestern Bell; the last 15 years were in management at AT&T," Buhs said. "So we had a lot of trips back and forth to St. Louis after they were out of high school."

When asked how he juggled family, friends and work through the years, he said, "I think it all just fits in a day's work."

"It's what you want to do, really. And I think I enjoyed doing it," Buhs said. "I didn't even think about it at the time."

When the U.S. Bureau of Mines awarded Buhs the commendation for being "really conscious of safety and mining in the industry," he was then appointed to oversee New Mexico, Texas, Arkansas, Missouri and Iowa, he said.

Buhs has been an active member of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce for more than 60 years, and during his time in the Navy, served in the South Pacific during World War II, and he also served during the Korean War.

"In World War II, I was just a kid out of high school. But the Korean War, I was married and had two little girls," he said. "I was in the Reserves, and I got called the third week the war broke out. I was 26."

In the back of his mind, Buhs said he has always felt "everybody owes something to the community, just like you owe something to your church."

"I think that everybody ought to give something back," Buhs said.