2018 Spirit of America nominee ï¿½ Tony Smee

Grace Methodist Church, Boy Scouts of America, Order of The Arrow, The Lions Club, The Elks Club, Cape Girardeau Masons, Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education

WHY DO YOU BELIEVE THIS NOMINEE DEMONSTRATES THE SPIRIT OF AMERICA?

Tony Smee is constantly involved in volunteer endeavors that benefit our community and humanity at-large. He serves and has served for the past 10 years on our public school board of education and has committed many hours to continuing education so that he can serve with competence. He is an Eagle Scout and has been involved with Boy Scouts of America for nearly 40 years. Some of that time he was paid staff of BSA, but much of it has been volunteer. He has served as a Cub Scout leader, a Boy Scout leader, and is now serving as the Scout Master of Troop 2 in Cape Girardeau. He's been a scouting volunteer at the local, district, council, and regional levels. He has volunteered at national events with tens of thousands of participants. He is a Vigil (top level) member of The Order of The Arrow Anpetu-we Lodge. Order of The Arrow members are committed to volunteer service work and meet at least twice a year for service work weekends. Tony has also volunteered, along with his wife, as a Girl Scout leader. He has devoted many of his work vacation hours to mentoring youth at summer camps and other scouting events for many years. Tony is also an active member of his church leadership team and The Elks and The Lions Club, as well as the Cape Girardeau Masons. I've never seen Tony seek recognition for himself, but he is deserving of it. He is continuously involved in efforts to make a positive difference in the world around him.