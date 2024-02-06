2018 Spirit of America nominee ï¿½ Drs. Bert and Mary Ann Kellerman

NOMINATING ORGANIZATION: Cape Girardeau County Historical Society

WHY DO YOU BELIEVE THIS NOMINEE DEMONSTRATES THE SPIRIT OF AMERICA?

Drs. Mary Ann and Bert Kellerman have dedicated their lives to making Southeast Missouri a better place. Their multifaceted roles of leadership in the region include long-term careers as beloved college professors at Southeast Missouri State University, leaders in regional historic preservation with their restoration of the Oliver-Leming historic home, the establishment of the Kellerman Foundation of Historic Preservation, and their magnificent Heritage Hall historic site. The Kellermans hold a position on the State Board of Historic Preservation, and many other roles of leadership. Their mission of design excellence, generous support with time, treasure, and talent in the region, and tireless efforts to promote the historic treasures of the Cape Girardeau region are just a few of the mammoth contributions the Kellermans have made to our region.