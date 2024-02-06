All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 3, 2018

2018 Spirit of America nominee ï¿½ Drs. Bert and Mary Ann Kellerman

NOMINATING ORGANIZATION: Cape Girardeau County Historical Society WHY DO YOU BELIEVE THIS NOMINEE DEMONSTRATES THE SPIRIT OF AMERICA? Drs. Mary Ann and Bert Kellerman have dedicated their lives to making Southeast Missouri a better place. Their multifaceted roles of leadership in the region include long-term careers as beloved college professors at Southeast Missouri State University, leaders in regional historic preservation with their restoration of the Oliver-Leming historic home, the establishment of the Kellerman Foundation of Historic Preservation, and their magnificent Heritage Hall historic site. ...

Bert and Mary Ann Kellerman
Bert and Mary Ann Kellerman

NOMINATING ORGANIZATION: Cape Girardeau County Historical Society

WHY DO YOU BELIEVE THIS NOMINEE DEMONSTRATES THE SPIRIT OF AMERICA?

Drs. Mary Ann and Bert Kellerman have dedicated their lives to making Southeast Missouri a better place. Their multifaceted roles of leadership in the region include long-term careers as beloved college professors at Southeast Missouri State University, leaders in regional historic preservation with their restoration of the Oliver-Leming historic home, the establishment of the Kellerman Foundation of Historic Preservation, and their magnificent Heritage Hall historic site. The Kellermans hold a position on the State Board of Historic Preservation, and many other roles of leadership. Their mission of design excellence, generous support with time, treasure, and talent in the region, and tireless efforts to promote the historic treasures of the Cape Girardeau region are just a few of the mammoth contributions the Kellermans have made to our region.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

When we opened the Cape Girardeau County History Center in 2015, Dr. Mary Ann Kellerman supported us with lobby design and donated storage cabinets for our kitchenette. We have worked together to mentor each other's administrative roles in the institutions we administrate. Both Dr. Bert and Dr. Mary Ann are generous with their time and support of other professionals in the region.

It is an honor to present them as nominees for the "Spirit of America" award.

NOMINEE'S CHURCH, CHARITABLE AND SOCIAL MEMBERSHIPS:

State of Missouri Preservation Board

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of ...
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Fe...
Local NewsOct. 31
EPA and Missouri officials monitoring air quality after lith...
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest ...
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy