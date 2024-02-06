2018 Spirit of America nominee ï¿½ Dr. Frank Nickell

NOMINATING ORGANIZATION: Cape River Heritage Museum
WHY DO YOU BELIEVE THIS NOMINEE DEMONSTRATES THE SPIRIT OF AMERICA?
The Cape River Heritage Museum Board of Directors proudly nominates Dr. Frank Nickell for the Southeast Missourian "Spirit of America" Award for 2018. Dr. Nickell has enhanced our knowledge and appreciation of the history of Cape Girardeau and surrounding area for nearly five decades. He has been well positioned to serve in that capacity as director of the Center for Regional History at Southeast Missouri State University and director of the Cape Research Center for the State Historical Society. Currently he is director of the Kellerman Foundation here in Cape Girardeau.
Dr. Nickell Is an accomplished speaker and is most known for hundreds of fascinating programs, speeches, lectures and tours on a variety of subjects over the years for all ages bringing history to life, which, in many circles, have designated him "Mr. History."
Professionally, Dr. Nickell received his bachelor's and master's degrees from Eastern Illinois University and his doctorate from the University of New Mexico. He has secured grants and scholarships for students, authored and edited many books, book reviews, periodicals, and journals. He has been chairman of the Mississippi River Commission, won the Missouri Broadcast in Excellence Award, is a member of the Board of Directors of the National Stars and Stripes Museum and Library in Bloomfield, Missouri, and active in preservation of regional historic sites.
We consider Dr. Nickell's almost half a century of service to our town and region more than adequate qualification for this prestigious award.
Respectfully,
Tami Holshouser, president