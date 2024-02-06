All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 3, 2018

2018 Spirit of America nominee ï¿½ Dr. Frank Nickell

NOMINATING ORGANIZATION: Cape River Heritage Museum WHY DO YOU BELIEVE THIS NOMINEE DEMONSTRATES THE SPIRIT OF AMERICA? The Cape River Heritage Museum Board of Directors proudly nominates Dr. Frank Nickell for the Southeast Missourian "Spirit of America" Award for 2018. ...

Frank Nickell
Frank Nickell

NOMINATING ORGANIZATION: Cape River Heritage Museum

WHY DO YOU BELIEVE THIS NOMINEE DEMONSTRATES THE SPIRIT OF AMERICA?

The Cape River Heritage Museum Board of Directors proudly nominates Dr. Frank Nickell for the Southeast Missourian "Spirit of America" Award for 2018. Dr. Nickell has enhanced our knowledge and appreciation of the history of Cape Girardeau and surrounding area for nearly five decades. He has been well positioned to serve in that capacity as director of the Center for Regional History at Southeast Missouri State University and director of the Cape Research Center for the State Historical Society. Currently he is director of the Kellerman Foundation here in Cape Girardeau.

Dr. Nickell Is an accomplished speaker and is most known for hundreds of fascinating programs, speeches, lectures and tours on a variety of subjects over the years for all ages bringing history to life, which, in many circles, have designated him "Mr. History."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Professionally, Dr. Nickell received his bachelor's and master's degrees from Eastern Illinois University and his doctorate from the University of New Mexico. He has secured grants and scholarships for students, authored and edited many books, book reviews, periodicals, and journals. He has been chairman of the Mississippi River Commission, won the Missouri Broadcast in Excellence Award, is a member of the Board of Directors of the National Stars and Stripes Museum and Library in Bloomfield, Missouri, and active in preservation of regional historic sites.

We consider Dr. Nickell's almost half a century of service to our town and region more than adequate qualification for this prestigious award.

Respectfully,

Tami Holshouser, president

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of ...
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Fe...
Local NewsOct. 31
EPA and Missouri officials monitoring air quality after lith...
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest ...
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy