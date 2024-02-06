2018 Spirit of America nominee ï¿½ Dr. Frank Nickell

NOMINATING ORGANIZATION: Cape River Heritage Museum

WHY DO YOU BELIEVE THIS NOMINEE DEMONSTRATES THE SPIRIT OF AMERICA?

The Cape River Heritage Museum Board of Directors proudly nominates Dr. Frank Nickell for the Southeast Missourian "Spirit of America" Award for 2018. Dr. Nickell has enhanced our knowledge and appreciation of the history of Cape Girardeau and surrounding area for nearly five decades. He has been well positioned to serve in that capacity as director of the Center for Regional History at Southeast Missouri State University and director of the Cape Research Center for the State Historical Society. Currently he is director of the Kellerman Foundation here in Cape Girardeau.

Dr. Nickell Is an accomplished speaker and is most known for hundreds of fascinating programs, speeches, lectures and tours on a variety of subjects over the years for all ages bringing history to life, which, in many circles, have designated him "Mr. History."