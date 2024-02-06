All sections
February 26, 2019

2 plead guilty in case of body found entombed in concrete

FULTON, Mo. -- Two people have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors in the death of a developmentally disabled Missouri man whose body was found encased in concrete after he was reported missing from a supported living home. KMIZ reported Anthony R.K. Flores and Shaina Osborne pleaded guilty Monday to making a false report in the death of 61-year-old Carl DeBrodie...

Associated Press

FULTON, Mo. -- Two people have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors in the death of a developmentally disabled Missouri man whose body was found encased in concrete after he was reported missing from a supported living home.

KMIZ reported Anthony R.K. Flores and Shaina Osborne pleaded guilty Monday to making a false report in the death of 61-year-old Carl DeBrodie.

DeBrodie's body was discovered in a storage unit in April 2017. Investigators believe he went missing months before his disappearance from the Second Chance home in Fulton was reported.

Flores was sentenced to eight months in jail. Osborne was sentenced to 30 days in jail that was suspended while she serves two years of probation.

Flores' father, Anthony R. Flores, and Sherry Paulo, who operated the Second Chance home, are charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Information from: KMIZ-TV, http://www.kmiz.com

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

