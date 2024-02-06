2 plead guilty in case of body found entombed in concrete

FULTON, Mo. -- Two people have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors in the death of a developmentally disabled Missouri man whose body was found encased in concrete after he was reported missing from a supported living home.

KMIZ reported Anthony R.K. Flores and Shaina Osborne pleaded guilty Monday to making a false report in the death of 61-year-old Carl DeBrodie.

DeBrodie's body was discovered in a storage unit in April 2017. Investigators believe he went missing months before his disappearance from the Second Chance home in Fulton was reported.