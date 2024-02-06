2 more residents of Springfield assisted-living center die

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two more residents of a southwest Missouri assisted-living center have died from the coronavirus, bringing the number of deaths in the state to eight.

The deaths of the two women, one in her 70s and one in her 90s, were announced Tuesday by Clay Goddard, director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. They were both residents of Morningside East of Springfield. The death of another resident, in her 80s, was announced late Monday.

A fourth women who also lives at the home remains hospitalized.

The center is among 268 senior living communities in 32 states operated by Five Star Senior Living Inc., based in Newton, Massachusetts. A Five Star spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Five Star said in a statement on its website that it has implemented several changes in response to the coronavirus crisis: Restricting all non-essential visitors, screening employees and essential visitors upon entry, calling off non-medical resident outings and other social events, as well as keeping residents separated.

Health officials announced the death of a woman in her 30s in St. Louis and a man in his 70s in St. Charles County on Monday. Three other deaths, in Boone, St. Louis and Jackson counties, were announced last week.

The state health department reported 255 confirmed cases as of Tuesday, up from 183 on Monday.

The health department said the rise in confirmed cases was partly attributable to the increasing access to testing. With several health care centers and systems operating mobile testing sites, the state now lists 28 places offering testing.

Greene and Boone counties on Tuesday joined the growing list of jurisdictions requiring residents to stay at home, joining St. Louis city and St. Louis, St. Charles, Jefferson, Jackson, Clay and Buchanan counties.