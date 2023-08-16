All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 16, 2023

2 Missouri moms charged for children's absences lose court battle

LEBANON, Mo. -- The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a state law criminalizing parents whose children miss school, ruling against two mothers charged in their young children's tardiness. Prosecutors charged two moms from Lebanon with misdemeanors and the mothers then went to the state Supreme Court to challenge the law's constitutionality...

Associated Press

LEBANON, Mo. -- The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a state law criminalizing parents whose children miss school, ruling against two mothers charged in their young children's tardiness.

Prosecutors charged two moms from Lebanon with misdemeanors and the mothers then went to the state Supreme Court to challenge the law's constitutionality.

One mother was sentenced to a week in county jail for her first grade daughter's nine unexcused absences in the 2021 school year. Another was sentenced to two years of probation for seven unexcused absences for her kindergartner that year.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Missouri law requires K-12 students to attend school "on a regular basis". A public defender for the mothers argued the law is unconstitutionally vague.

Supreme Court judges disagreed, ruling that regular attendance means going to school when it is in session.

Judges wrote that school officials can excuse an absence for mental or physical illness and opt not to report parents to prosecutors. Prosecutors, judges wrote, can choose not to charge parents in cases of "minor noncompliance."

The mothers' public defender did not immediately return an Associated Press phone call Tuesday.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy