2 Missouri moms charged for children's absences lose court battle

LEBANON, Mo. -- The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a state law criminalizing parents whose children miss school, ruling against two mothers charged in their young children's tardiness.

Prosecutors charged two moms from Lebanon with misdemeanors and the mothers then went to the state Supreme Court to challenge the law's constitutionality.

One mother was sentenced to a week in county jail for her first grade daughter's nine unexcused absences in the 2021 school year. Another was sentenced to two years of probation for seven unexcused absences for her kindergartner that year.