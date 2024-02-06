2 children saved from burning house in Cape; dog alerts owner

Maria Rodriguez holds her dog Leo while watching firefighters extinguish a fire at her home at 43 N. Henderson on Tuesday, Aug. 8. Rodriguez said Leo escaped his cage and woke her up barking, alerting her to smoke that was entering her apartment from the basement unit. Bob Miller ~ Southeast Missourian

Leo the dog nervously paced the sidewalk across the street as firefighters extinguished the fire. The pooch was protective, barking at strangers, but “he saved the day,” Rodriguez said, apologizing for Leo’s barking. “He got out of his cage to wake me up.”

The building did not have smoke alarms.

Rodriguez said the occupant of the basement unit had called 911 just before she did and was able to get out. She said the smoke was too thick for the mother in the other unit to reach her children to get them to safety. The children opened a window and were waiting for assistance from firefighters when they arrived.

Rodriguez, the mother of two children ages 3 and 5, fought tears as she assessed her situation later Tuesday morning after firefighters left the scene. She said at that point, she did not know where she would be staying, and was trying to reach the landlord to help with temporary housing until she figured things out. She said most, if not all, of her clothing was ruined. Her unit sustained smoke and fire damage, destroying the materials she was using for her new online flower business.

Morris said at the scene Tuesday morning that the cause of the fire had not been determined, but it did appear to have started in the basement. Four people were in the apartment at the time of the fire, two of whom were children. They were all treated at the scene. He said two of the occupants were hanging out an upstairs window when fire responders arrived.

In addition to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Jackson and Gordonville fire departments provided assistance.