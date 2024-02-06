14th Christmas Country Church Tour kicks off Thursday

The 14th annual Christmas Country Church Tour highlighting 33 churches and their unique holiday flair within Cape Girardeau, Perry and Bollinger counties will be held Thursday and Friday.

The newest church added this year is Old McKendree Chapel in Jackson, according to Trish Erzfeld, director of Perry County Heritage Tourism.

St. Mary of the Barrens Catholic church in Perryville, Missouri. Submitted

This is a separate, albeit similar, country church tour from the Southern Country Church Tour over this past weekend in southern parts of Cape Girardeau County.

Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church in Fruitland. Submitted

Some of the sights available include a Nativity collection at the St. Mary of the Barrens in Perryville and a Christmas tree display of more than 50 trees at the Lutheran Heritage Center & Museum in Altenburg and a drive-thru live Nativity in Frohna, Missouri, depicting the birth of Christ at the Saxon Lutheran Memorial.

Erzfeld said last year, more than 1,000 people attended the tour. She said each one of the churches requested people sign a register when they visit.

