14-year-old Cape dancer excels in Atlanta

A local dancer recently finished in the top eight spots of an urban dance contest in Atlanta.

He’s 14.

Yan “Insanity” Zhang said he won his way through to the final portion of the contest — so-called 7-to-Smoke, meaning seven contestants to beat — at The Smoke, Vol. 3.

Zhang competed against about 70 dancers from around the country, most much older than he, in front of several hundred fans. According to Zhang, some of the contestants have appeared on television, late-night talk shows and even at halftime performances of professional sporting events.

Zhang is a student at Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio, owned by Michael “Crank” Curry.

Curry said the two met five years ago.

“He was my first-ever student. When we first started teaching kids, he was my first kid,” he noted.

Since then, the two have worked to expand Zhang’s skillset, with an eye toward the future.

Curry said Zhang’s work ethic has been impressive.

“He’s very hard-working and very focused. Also, he’s very aware, and that is important when it comes to being an artist,” he noted.