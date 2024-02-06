100 years later: Bollinger County Museum honors WW1

Bollinger County Museum of Natural History in Marble Hill, Missouri, is commemorating the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I with an exhibit highlighting relics gathered by locals, including a compilation of heirlooms by Lisa Santi.

Santi serves on the Will Mayfield Heritage Foundation board and is allowing the museum to display her well-preserved 100-year-old U.S. Navy artifacts, once owned by her great-uncle, Samuel Alvin Baker.

ï¿½Anytime thereï¿½s an anniversary, it brings out a certain amount of interest,ï¿½ Santi said. ï¿½And America, I think, is fascinated with things turning a century old.ï¿½

Baker was a seaman, second class and aviation machinist mate in the U.S. Navy during World War I. He enlisted in the Navy in St. Louis on July 13, 1918, and was sent to the Naval Training Station at Great Lakes, Illinois, on July 16, 1918.

His ship was the U.S.S. Rijindam, and Baker spent time in France at St. Nazaire, a major port and transit hub for U.S. troops, according to Santi.

World War I memorabilia rests in a display Saturday at the Bollinger County Museum of Natural History in Marble Hill, Missouri. BEN MATTHEWS

Baker grew up in a 12-member family, Santi said, with two brothers who also served in World War I ï¿½ Ira Lee Baker and John Wesley Baker.

All three returned home alive after the war, Santi said.

Relics present at the museum from Santiï¿½s collection include clothing and Navy-issued uniforms worn by Baker, along with photos and other irreplaceable memorabilia.

ï¿½I was amazed at how much he kept,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½I remember asking my mom, because my dad was in World War II, ï¿½What happened to his uniform?ï¿½ She said, ï¿½Hey, that was a good coat. He wore that.ï¿½ï¿½

Santi said, ï¿½When you came back home, you wore the heck out of it. You didnï¿½t save it for good.ï¿½

A medal awarded to Navy veteran Samuel Baker is displayed at the Bollinger County Museum of Natural History on Saturday in Marble Hill, Missouri. BEN MATTHEWS

Standing proud behind the museum glass and among the other relics is Bakerï¿½s 100-year-old wool double-breasted pea coat ï¿½ in excellent condition and weighing nearly 6 pounds.