All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 24, 2024

100-Mile Yard Sale ongoing through Memorial Day

The annual Highway 25 100-Mile Yard Sale is returning through the holiday weekend...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Glenda Bratton of Williamsville shows a shirt during a previous 100-Mile Yard Sale along Highway 25 in Bloomfield.
Glenda Bratton of Williamsville shows a shirt during a previous 100-Mile Yard Sale along Highway 25 in Bloomfield.Southeast Missourian file

The annual Highway 25 100-Mile Yard Sale is returning through the holiday weekend.

The annual event started Thursday, May 23, and will continue through Memorial Day, May 27.

The event will stretch from Jackson to Kennett along Highway 25. This will be the 26th year of yard selling during Memorial Day weekend.

Tips for shoppers and travelers along the route:

Be alert

There will be more traffic than usual. For those driving, slow down, and for those looking for a deal, look both ways before crossing roads and be aware of traffic when near the road.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Carry cash

Vendors may not have a credit/debit card machine and an ATM may not be close by. Make sure to carry cash, but also be aware of surroundings to not lose money.

Extra bags

Carrying around purchases can get difficult. Bring a bag or two to tote them around.

Weather

Have sunscreen on and an umbrella handy in case of rain or to block out the sun. Also, make sure to be able to receive phone alerts in case of severe weather.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Am...
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Police report 12-3-24
NewsDec. 2
Police report 12-3-24
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy