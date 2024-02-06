100-Mile Yard Sale ongoing through Memorial Day

The annual Highway 25 100-Mile Yard Sale is returning through the holiday weekend.

The annual event started Thursday, May 23, and will continue through Memorial Day, May 27.

The event will stretch from Jackson to Kennett along Highway 25. This will be the 26th year of yard selling during Memorial Day weekend.

Tips for shoppers and travelers along the route:

Be alert

There will be more traffic than usual. For those driving, slow down, and for those looking for a deal, look both ways before crossing roads and be aware of traffic when near the road.