NewsMay 26, 2017
100-Mile Yard Sale draws bargain hunters to Highway 25 from Jackson to Kennett
For 100 miles along Highway 25 this weekend, people and businesses from Jackson to Kennett, Missouri, are opening their garages and parking lots to people hunting for bargains at the 19th annual 100-Mile Yard Sale. The sale runs today through Monday. Highway 25 has a narrow shoulder and speed limit of 45 or 55 miles per hour for much of its length, and although the Missouri Department of Transportation doesn’t officially record how many people attend, David Wyman, area engineer with MoDOT, said vehicle and pedestrian traffic was expected to be heavy this weekend. ...
Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Jessica Shipley and her son Jayden look at Beanie Babies for the 100-Mile Yard Sale along Highway 25 on May 28, 2016, between Jackson and Gordonville.
Jessica Shipley and her son Jayden look at Beanie Babies for the 100-Mile Yard Sale along Highway 25 on May 28, 2016, between Jackson and Gordonville.Andrew J. Whitaker

For 100 miles along Highway 25 this weekend, people and businesses from Jackson to Kennett, Missouri, are opening their garages and parking lots to people hunting for bargains at the 19th annual 100-Mile Yard Sale.

The sale runs today through Monday.

Highway 25 has a narrow shoulder and speed limit of 45 or 55 miles per hour for much of its length, and although the Missouri Department of Transportation doesn’t officially record how many people attend, David Wyman, area engineer with MoDOT, said vehicle and pedestrian traffic was expected to be heavy this weekend.

“We try to put out message boards, and we know Highway 25 comes to a standstill in many areas — causes some pretty dangerous driving conditions,” Wyman said. “We want people to be cautious.”

Vehicles lined Highway 25 between Jackson and Gordonville on Thursday morning. Some pulled off into driveways; others just pulled onto the grassy shoulder. Pedestrians crossed the highway.

North of the Gordonville city limit, Bo Burns’ house sits back from the highway down a short driveway, and he said he hasn’t seen many accidents.

“People are usually watching,” he said.

Burns said he is no newcomer to the event.

“Every year for about five years now, I’ve had a sale here,” he said.

Burns said he’d seen at least 100 people between 6 and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, most of them looking for iron skillets, Dutch ovens or tools.

“That’s what’s most popular,” Burns said, “but people look for just about anything.”

Burns said he enjoys participating in the 100-Mile Yard Sale.

“I meet a lot of people,” he said.

Burns said his wife, Laurie, and her mother do a lot of shopping at yard sales throughout the year, and some of their finds make it onto the tables Memorial Day weekend.

This year, in addition to his own items, he’s hosting a lady from church who sells Tupperware and two people from work who wanted to clear out some space at home.

One of his coworkers, Kathi Gower, said this was her first year selling at the 100-Mile Yard Sale.

Gower said she doesn’t really have much experience holding yard sales herself, “but Bo is kind enough to let me park my stuff here and sell it.”

“I’m having a good time, enjoying chatting with people,” she added.

Gower said she’s moved a few times in the last three years, and she had several items she didn’t want to move again.

“I thought I had a lot of stuff at home,” she said, gesturing to her two tables of mostly dishes and decorative items, “but compared to what’s here?” She laughed.

Aside from houses on the main highway, signs beckon from subdivisions and side streets, and those willing to journey off 25 just might find that elusive bargain.

Renee Gordon, out shopping with her son, said she looks forward to this event every year and has attended for at least the last 12 years.

“I schedule this weekend off in January,” she said.

Gordon, an artist who owns Flesh Hound Tattoo Studio in Cape Girardeau, said she usually isn’t looking for any one item in particular, but she looks for bargains and pieces that grab her attention, especially if she can incorporate them into a still-life painting.

“It’s been a good day,” Gordon said, adding what she had seen of this year’s selection was a better variety than she’d seen in past years.

Brad Farrar, general manager of Wink’s Convenience Store at 7950 Route K in Gordonville, said the store has been open only about nine days, but there had been a little more traffic than usual through the store.

“Mainly for restroom use,” Farrar said, adding he thought it would be a good idea to install portable toilets along Highway 25 during the sale.

“Usually I take 25 home,” Farrar said, watching trucks and vans and cars pull in and out of the Wink’s parking lot. “Not today. I’ll go around.”

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

Highway 25, Jackson, Mo.

Highway 25, Kennett, Mo.

