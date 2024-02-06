For 100 miles along Highway 25 this weekend, people and businesses from Jackson to Kennett, Missouri, are opening their garages and parking lots to people hunting for bargains at the 19th annual 100-Mile Yard Sale.

The sale runs today through Monday.

Highway 25 has a narrow shoulder and speed limit of 45 or 55 miles per hour for much of its length, and although the Missouri Department of Transportation doesn’t officially record how many people attend, David Wyman, area engineer with MoDOT, said vehicle and pedestrian traffic was expected to be heavy this weekend.

“We try to put out message boards, and we know Highway 25 comes to a standstill in many areas — causes some pretty dangerous driving conditions,” Wyman said. “We want people to be cautious.”

Vehicles lined Highway 25 between Jackson and Gordonville on Thursday morning. Some pulled off into driveways; others just pulled onto the grassy shoulder. Pedestrians crossed the highway.

North of the Gordonville city limit, Bo Burns’ house sits back from the highway down a short driveway, and he said he hasn’t seen many accidents.

“People are usually watching,” he said.

Burns said he is no newcomer to the event.

“Every year for about five years now, I’ve had a sale here,” he said.

Burns said he’d seen at least 100 people between 6 and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, most of them looking for iron skillets, Dutch ovens or tools.

“That’s what’s most popular,” Burns said, “but people look for just about anything.”

Burns said he enjoys participating in the 100-Mile Yard Sale.

“I meet a lot of people,” he said.

Burns said his wife, Laurie, and her mother do a lot of shopping at yard sales throughout the year, and some of their finds make it onto the tables Memorial Day weekend.

This year, in addition to his own items, he’s hosting a lady from church who sells Tupperware and two people from work who wanted to clear out some space at home.

One of his coworkers, Kathi Gower, said this was her first year selling at the 100-Mile Yard Sale.