10 arrested during Scott City meth bust

The Scott City Police Department arrested 10 people Wednesday after a search of a residence that turned up bags of a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

Leeanna N. Childers

Syringes, scales, pipes, spoons and foil also were found during the investigation, as well as a stolen driver’s license, checks and a handgun.

Jane R.. Dees

Robert D. Weissinger, Leeanna N. Childers and Jane R. Dees list the 2213 James St. location searched Wednesday as their home. The three residents and seven other people face charges of possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony, and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

Melissa N. Mastropierro

Several of the suspects face other charges as well.

Billy J. Bradley

Weissinger, also has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and failure to register as a sex offender. He is being held on a $25,000 cash or surety bond.

Tiarra L. Keys

Melissa N. Mastropierro of Cape Girardeau also was charged with providing false information and two counts of receiving stolen property. She is being held on a $10,000 cash or surety bond and a $600 cash or surety bond. She had two outstanding warrants: probation violation, for which she is being held on $5,000 cash or surety, as well as fraud, which comes with a $10,000 cash or surety bond.