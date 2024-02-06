All sections
December 24, 2016

10 arrested during Scott City meth bust

The Scott City Police Department arrested 10 people Wednesday after a search of a residence that turned up bags of a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. Syringes, scales, pipes, spoons and foil also were found during the investigation, as well as a stolen driver’s license, checks and a handgun...

Bridget Brown
Robert D. Weissinger
Robert D. Weissinger

The Scott City Police Department arrested 10 people Wednesday after a search of a residence that turned up bags of a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

Leeanna N. Childers
Leeanna N. Childers

Syringes, scales, pipes, spoons and foil also were found during the investigation, as well as a stolen driver’s license, checks and a handgun.

Jane R.. Dees
Jane R.. Dees

Robert D. Weissinger, Leeanna N. Childers and Jane R. Dees list the 2213 James St. location searched Wednesday as their home. The three residents and seven other people face charges of possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony, and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

Melissa N. Mastropierro
Melissa N. Mastropierro

Several of the suspects face other charges as well.

Billy J. Bradley
Billy J. Bradley

Weissinger, also has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and failure to register as a sex offender. He is being held on a $25,000 cash or surety bond.

Tiarra L. Keys
Tiarra L. Keys

Melissa N. Mastropierro of Cape Girardeau also was charged with providing false information and two counts of receiving stolen property. She is being held on a $10,000 cash or surety bond and a $600 cash or surety bond. She had two outstanding warrants: probation violation, for which she is being held on $5,000 cash or surety, as well as fraud, which comes with a $10,000 cash or surety bond.

Amanda L. Bles
Amanda L. Bles
The other suspects face charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. They are Childers, Dees, Billy J. Bradley of Scott City, Tiarra L. Keys of Whitewater, Amanda L. Bles of Oran, Missouri, Kelley A. Hicks of Scott City, Patrick K. Reeves Jr. of Scott City and Jerry W. Simpkins of Scott City.

Kelley A. Hicks
Kelley A. Hicks

All are being held on $10,000 cash or surety bond.

Patrick K. Reeves
Patrick K. Reeves

The search warrant was issued based on information obtained by Scott City police as part of an investigation into illegal drug activity.

Jerry W. Simpkins
Jerry W. Simpkins

Scott City police Sgt. Jacob Marberry said this bust was months in the making.

While methamphetamine use is widespread in the city, Wednesday night’s case was “bigger than most,” he said.





Pertinent address:

2213 James St., Scott City, Mo.

Local News
