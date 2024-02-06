10 arrested during Scott City meth bust

The Scott City Police Department arrested 10 people Wednesday after a search of a residence that turned up bags of a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
Syringes, scales, pipes, spoons and foil also were found during the investigation, as well as a stolen driver’s license, checks and a handgun.
Robert D. Weissinger, Leeanna N. Childers and Jane R. Dees list the 2213 James St. location searched Wednesday as their home. The three residents and seven other people face charges of possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony, and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Several of the suspects face other charges as well.
Weissinger, also has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and failure to register as a sex offender. He is being held on a $25,000 cash or surety bond.
Melissa N. Mastropierro of Cape Girardeau also was charged with providing false information and two counts of receiving stolen property. She is being held on a $10,000 cash or surety bond and a $600 cash or surety bond. She had two outstanding warrants: probation violation, for which she is being held on $5,000 cash or surety, as well as fraud, which comes with a $10,000 cash or surety bond.
The other suspects face charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. They are Childers, Dees, Billy J. Bradley of Scott City, Tiarra L. Keys of Whitewater, Amanda L. Bles of Oran, Missouri, Kelley A. Hicks of Scott City, Patrick K. Reeves Jr. of Scott City and Jerry W. Simpkins of Scott City.
All are being held on $10,000 cash or surety bond.
The search warrant was issued based on information obtained by Scott City police as part of an investigation into illegal drug activity.
Scott City police Sgt. Jacob Marberry said this bust was months in the making.
While methamphetamine use is widespread in the city, Wednesday night’s case was “bigger than most,” he said.
Pertinent address:
2213 James St., Scott City, Mo.
