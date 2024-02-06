All sections
NewsJune 4, 2018
1 injured in early Sunday morning downtown Cape shooting
The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a shooting at 1:07 a.m. Sunday at the corner of Independence and Main streets in Cape Girardeau, according to public information officer Richard Schmidt. Officers on patrol downtown responded after hearing multiple gunshots, and arrived to find one victim with non-life threatening injuries. The victim was transported by ambulance to a local trauma center...
Ben Matthews
Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department investigate the scene of a shooting early Sunday at the intersection of Independence and Main streets in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department investigate the scene of a shooting early Sunday at the intersection of Independence and Main streets in downtown Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a shooting at 1:07 a.m. Sunday at the corner of Independence and Main streets in Cape Girardeau, according to public information officer Richard Schmidt.

Officers on patrol downtown responded after hearing multiple gunshots, and arrived to find one victim with non-life threatening injuries. The victim was transported by ambulance to a local trauma center.

The shooting took place near Boardman Pavilion in the parking lot across from the former Hutsonï¿½s Fine Furniture building, and two vehicles were towed from the scene.

Police have not identified a suspect because of a lack of cooperation from witnesses at the scene, Schmidt said.

ï¿½Itï¿½s slowing us down,ï¿½ Schmidt said. ï¿½If anyone has information, or seen anything, or has video or pictures, we urge them to help us help everybody else. Itï¿½s hard to do when you donï¿½t have any help.ï¿½

Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department investigate the scene of a shooting early Sunday at the intersection of Independence and Main streets in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department investigate the scene of a shooting early Sunday at the intersection of Independence and Main streets in downtown Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

bmatthews@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3652

Local News
