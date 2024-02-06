1 dead, 1 in custody following Monday assault in Sikeston

"Sikeston DPS Criminal Investigations Unit responded to the scene of the assault and began their homicide investigation," Rowe said. "During the course of the investigation, officers located a suspect who was taken into custody."

A probable-cause affidavit has been submitted to the Scott County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. The name of the suspect and victim are not being released at this time, Rowe said.

"The homicide is still under investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available," Rowe said.