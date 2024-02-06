All sections
NewsSeptember 12, 2023
1 dead, 1 in custody following Monday assault in Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. — One person is dead following an assault early Monday, Sept. 11, in Sikeston. According to Sgt. Tyler Rowe, public information officer with Sikeston Department of Public Safety, DPS officers responded to the 1500 block of Washington in Sikeston in reference to a report of an assault where one person was injured. Upon their arrival, officers located a victim and identified a suspect. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and later pronounced dead...
Standard Democrat

SIKESTON, Mo. — One person is dead following an assault early Monday, Sept. 11, in Sikeston.

According to Sgt. Tyler Rowe, public information officer with Sikeston Department of Public Safety, DPS officers responded to the 1500 block of Washington in Sikeston in reference to a report of an assault where one person was injured. Upon their arrival, officers located a victim and identified a suspect. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and later pronounced dead.

"Sikeston DPS Criminal Investigations Unit responded to the scene of the assault and began their homicide investigation," Rowe said. "During the course of the investigation, officers located a suspect who was taken into custody."

A probable-cause affidavit has been submitted to the Scott County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. The name of the suspect and victim are not being released at this time, Rowe said.

"The homicide is still under investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available," Rowe said.

