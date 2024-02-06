Senior Center Menus for Sept. 30-Oct. 4

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Scrambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, biscuit and gray, hash browns with onions, citrus fruit salad and cinnamon roll.

Tuesday: Almond-dijon chicken or country-fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or dusted brownie.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or shepherd's pie, seasoned cabbage, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and crackers and pineapple and cottage cheese or pineapple cake.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or beef French dip sandwich, California-blend veggies, green pea salad, whole-grain hot roll or bun and sugar-free peach crisp or iced-spice cake.

Friday: Beef patty melt or fried fish, seasoned potato wedges, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit or iced-cherry cake.