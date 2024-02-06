All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
CommunitySeptember 28, 2024

Senior Center Menus for Sept. 30-Oct. 4

Enjoy delicious and varied meal options at Senior Centers in Cape Girardeau and Scott City for the week of Sept. 30-Oct. 4, including hearty breakfasts and comforting dinners.

story image illustation

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Scrambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, biscuit and gray, hash browns with onions, citrus fruit salad and cinnamon roll.

Tuesday: Almond-dijon chicken or country-fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or dusted brownie.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or shepherd's pie, seasoned cabbage, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and crackers and pineapple and cottage cheese or pineapple cake.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or beef French dip sandwich, California-blend veggies, green pea salad, whole-grain hot roll or bun and sugar-free peach crisp or iced-spice cake.

Friday: Beef patty melt or fried fish, seasoned potato wedges, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit or iced-cherry cake.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson

Monday: Salisbury steak or chicken livers, mashed potatoes, broccoli, roll and peaches or ice cream.

Tuesday; Potato soup with ham sandwich or stuff peppers, corn, garden salad, roll, crackers and mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or beef ravioli, spinach, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and peaches of Jell-O with fruit.

Thursday: Pork loin chop or sliced turkey, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, roll and apple cobbler or Mandarin oranges.

Friday: Chicken sandwich or baked or fried fish, potato wedges, coleslaw, cornbread and mixed fruit or cake.

Story Tags
Menus
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 16
The Best Years: September 2024
CommunityOct. 16
October's supermoon pairs with a comet for a special nightti...
CommunityOct. 14
Pumpkin weighing 2,471 pounds wins California contest
CommunityOct. 14
Tips for keeping your wedding from becoming a political batt...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cowboy or cowgirl up
CommunityOct. 12
Cowboy or cowgirl up
Horrell: Is this a cruise ship?
CommunityOct. 12
Horrell: Is this a cruise ship?
Washington state woman calls 911 after being hounded by up to 100 raccoons
CommunityOct. 10
Washington state woman calls 911 after being hounded by up to 100 raccoons
Conservation Column: Celebrating autumn
CommunityOct. 9
Conservation Column: Celebrating autumn
Consider the 'minor bulbs' -- crocuses, snowdrops and more -- when planting for spring
CommunityOct. 8
Consider the 'minor bulbs' -- crocuses, snowdrops and more -- when planting for spring
Senior Moments Column: Head Start
CommunityOct. 7
Senior Moments Column: Head Start
Senior Center Menus Oct. 7-11
CommunityOct. 7
Senior Center Menus Oct. 7-11
Faces of Southeast Missouri: Scott Raines
CommunityOct. 5
Faces of Southeast Missouri: Scott Raines
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy