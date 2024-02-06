All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
CommunityDecember 11, 2024

Ring in new year without staying up late at Scout Hall's unique celebration

Celebrate the New Year early at Scout Hall's Noon Year's Eve event Dec. 31, offering family-friendly activities, a cereal bar, a book swap, games and a noon countdown with a bubble drop.

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
story image illustation
thescouthall.com

Scout Hall is set to host a New Year's celebration with a twist for those who prefer to ring in the new year without staying up late. The Noon Year's Eve event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, offering a family-friendly atmosphere with a variety of activities.

The event will have a range of activities suitable for attendees of all ages. Guests may enjoy a complimentary cereal bar featuring classic favorites such as Froot Loops, Rice Krispies and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

For book enthusiasts looking to start the year with a new book, The Book Rack will host a bring one/take one book swap, allowing participants to exchange their favorite reads.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Additionally, the event will feature a rock, paper, scissors tournament with prizes. There also will be crafts, creative activities and a selection of board games for both kids and adults to play. One of the activities participants can look forward to at Noon Year’s Eve will be a special edition of SINGO, a version of bingo played with songs.

The event will build up to a noon countdown, and attendees can participate in an all-ages toast accompanied by a bubble drop and party streamers. To capture the moment of Noon Year's Eve, there will be a photo booth available.

For those interested in refreshments, mimosas and other alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks will be available for purchase. Ticket prices are set at $15 for general admission (ages 13 and older), $10 for kids aged 6 to 12, $5 for kids aged 3 to 6, and free entry for children 2 and younger. To buy tickets, visit the Scout Hall website, https://www.thescouthall.com.

Advertisement
Related
CommunityDec. 11
Photo gallery: Feed My Starving Children volunteer event
CommunityDec. 10
Photo gallery: Scott City welcomes holiday season with annua...
CommunityDec. 10
Celebrate the season with music and joy at Lynwood Baptist C...
CommunityDec. 10
Southern Country Church Tour returns: A celebration of histo...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
On Air: Southeast Missouri Amateur Radio Club provides community for those interested in communication
CommunityDec. 10
On Air: Southeast Missouri Amateur Radio Club provides community for those interested in communication
Sponsored: Southeast Council on Philanthropy shares stories of impact from local nonprofits
CommunityDec. 10
Sponsored: Southeast Council on Philanthropy shares stories of impact from local nonprofits
Photo gallery: Old Town Cape's Downtown Holiday Open House
CommunityDec. 9
Photo gallery: Old Town Cape's Downtown Holiday Open House
Through the woods: Someone who hides well
CommunityDec. 7
Through the woods: Someone who hides well
Scott City Musings: Leave the last bite
CommunityDec. 7
Scott City Musings: Leave the last bite
Senior Center Menus for Dec. 9-13
CommunityDec. 7
Senior Center Menus for Dec. 9-13
Club news 12-7-24
CommunityDec. 7
Club news 12-7-24
Conservation Column: Seeing Missouri's Woodpeckers
CommunityDec. 7
Conservation Column: Seeing Missouri's Woodpeckers
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy