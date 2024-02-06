Scout Hall is set to host a New Year's celebration with a twist for those who prefer to ring in the new year without staying up late. The Noon Year's Eve event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, offering a family-friendly atmosphere with a variety of activities.
The event will have a range of activities suitable for attendees of all ages. Guests may enjoy a complimentary cereal bar featuring classic favorites such as Froot Loops, Rice Krispies and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.
For book enthusiasts looking to start the year with a new book, The Book Rack will host a bring one/take one book swap, allowing participants to exchange their favorite reads.
Additionally, the event will feature a rock, paper, scissors tournament with prizes. There also will be crafts, creative activities and a selection of board games for both kids and adults to play. One of the activities participants can look forward to at Noon Year’s Eve will be a special edition of SINGO, a version of bingo played with songs.
The event will build up to a noon countdown, and attendees can participate in an all-ages toast accompanied by a bubble drop and party streamers. To capture the moment of Noon Year's Eve, there will be a photo booth available.
For those interested in refreshments, mimosas and other alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks will be available for purchase. Ticket prices are set at $15 for general admission (ages 13 and older), $10 for kids aged 6 to 12, $5 for kids aged 3 to 6, and free entry for children 2 and younger. To buy tickets, visit the Scout Hall website, https://www.thescouthall.com.
