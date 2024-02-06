Scout Hall is set to host a New Year's celebration with a twist for those who prefer to ring in the new year without staying up late. The Noon Year's Eve event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, offering a family-friendly atmosphere with a variety of activities.

The event will have a range of activities suitable for attendees of all ages. Guests may enjoy a complimentary cereal bar featuring classic favorites such as Froot Loops, Rice Krispies and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

For book enthusiasts looking to start the year with a new book, The Book Rack will host a bring one/take one book swap, allowing participants to exchange their favorite reads.